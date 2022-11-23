Ethan Johnson
Watertown senior forward Ethan Johnson came off the bench last season and played in 25 games. He is one of four returning players who saw varsity time for a program that finished 11-14 a year ago.

 Kevin Wilson

The latest building project for Chad Hayes is about to get under way.

Hayes takes over a Watertown boys basketball program that finished 11-14 and 7-7 in the Badger East standings.

