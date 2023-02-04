Central Wisconsin Christian rolls past Hustisford boys Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HUSTISFORD — Cade Vliestra scored 18 points for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 66-37 Trailways East win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Friday.Andrew Maas had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Hustisford (5-11, 3-7). Austin Peplinski also had seven rebounds for the Falcons, who travel to face Wayland Academy on Thursday.CWC 66, HUSTISFORD 37CW Christian 35 31 — 66Hustisford 12 25 — 37CW Christian (fg ft-fta tp) — Syens 4 0-0 9, Vander Galien 1 0-0 2, Vlietsra 8 2-4 18, Schaalma 3 1-2 7, Mbah 3 0-0 6, Abel 4 0-1 8, Bubholz 1 0-0 3, Herwarden 1 0-0 2, Hoekstra 4 0-0 8, Bille 1 0-0 3 Totals 30 3-7 66Hustisford (fg ft-fta tp) — Bischoff 2 0-0 4, Schreiber 3 0-1 6, Pietras 2 0-0 6, Her 1 0-0 2, Maas 6 1-4 13, Gotz 1 0-0 2, Peplinski 1 0-0 2, Stemper 0 2-4 2 Totals 16 3-10 37Three-point goals — CWC (Wyens, Bubholz, Bille), H (Pietras 2)Total fouls — CWC 13, H 8 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-2
