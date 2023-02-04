HUSTISFORD — Cade Vliestra scored 18 points for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 66-37 Trailways East win over Hustisford’s boys basketball team on Friday.

Andrew Maas had 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead Hustisford (5-11, 3-7). Austin Peplinski also had seven rebounds for the Falcons, who travel to face Wayland Academy on Thursday.

