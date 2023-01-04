Central Wisconsin Christian holds off Dodgeland girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 4, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JUNEAU — Emma Hoffman scored 14 points for Central Wisconsin Christian in a 45-42 Trailways East win over Dodgeland’s girls basketball team on Tuesday.Taylor Hoffman and Elise Ritzema added 12 each for CWC (8-3, 4-1 in conference).Emma Carpenter led Dodgeland (5-7, 0-4) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Mallory Kohn added 13 points and 10 rebounds.Senior Madee Peplinski scored eight points to go with nine rebounds. The Trojans trimmed a 10-point halftime deficit to three down the stretch.“Proud of my girls tonight,” Dodgeland girls basketball coach Tim Shramek said. "They fought to the end and gave a chance to win.”Dodgeland hosts Horicon on Friday.CWC 45, DODGELAND 42CWC 28 17 — 45Dodgeland 18 24 — 42CWC (fg ft-fta tp) — Vander Werff 2 0-0 4, T. Hoffman 3 4-6 12, Ritzema 4 4-13 12, Zuehlke 1 0-0 3, E. Hoffman 4 2-3 14 Totals 18 10-22 45Dodgeland (fg ft-fta tp) — Kohn 6 0-2 13, Peplinski 3 2-4 8, Carpenter 6 1-1 16, Firari 2 0-0 5 Totals 17 1-3 42Three-point goals — C (T. Hoffman 2, Zuehlke, E. Hoffman 4), D (Kohn, Carpenter 3, Firari)Total fouls — C 13, D 17Fouled out — D (Carpenter) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-29
