CEDARBURG - Watertown certainly controlled the pace in the first half, holding a high-scoring Cedarburg team to just 13 points.
It didn't last.
Second-seeded Cedarburg found its offense in the second half with 31 points to get past third third-seeded Watertown 44-34 in a Division 2 regional girls basketball final on Saturday.
Sophomore forward Alyx Johnson led Watertown (17-9) with nine points.
Junior guard Lucie Hickey and Drew Hinrichs each hit two 3-pointers in the first half to finish with six points apiece for the Goslings.
Mimi Hart scored eight of her 15 points in the second half for Cedarburg (21-5), which advances to face Grafton in a sectional semifinal on Thursday. Grafton upset top-seeded Beaver Dam in the other regional final.
"They were averaging 64 points a game and they are a great 3-point shooting team, but we held them down and led 18-13 at the half," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said.
"They went ahead 29-24 with 7 minutes to go, but we retook the lead 30-29 with four minutes to go. Then they scored five unanswered points, we couldn't get a couple shots to go, and they hit their free throws.
"This was probably our most inspired defensive effort of the season. That was their lowest point total of the season. Alyx, Drew and Megan (Doherty) were all in foul trouble and that hurt. We had to change things up. But we played tough and gave ourselves a chance."
Stollberg saluted his players for overcoming the season-ending loss of junior point guard Lily Oiler in the season opener and putting together a winning season filled with surpassed expectations.
"To go through the difficult injuries we had, to lose big leaders and still get 17 wins and finish ahead of Waunakee and DeForest in the conference standings was a huge accomplishment," Stollberg said. "Whether it was the daily grind of practice or playing different roles, they kept at it and made it a fun season."
CEDARBURG 44, WATERTOWN 36
Watertown 18 16 - 34
Cedarburg 13 31 - 44
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) - Hickey 2 0-0 6, Demet 2 1-3 6, Johnson 4 1-2 9, Doherty 0 2-2 2, Hinrichs 2 0-0 6, Maas 1 3-6 5 Totals 11 7-13 34
Cedarburg (fg ft-fta tp) - Levy 0 1-2 1, Pahl 1 6-8 9, Rolison 4 2-2 11, Helm 3 1-1 8, Adams 5 2-2 15 Totals 13 12-15 44
Three-point goals - W (Hickey 2, Demet, Hinrichs 2), C (Reagan, Rolison, Helm, Hart 3)
Total fouls - W 16, C 15
