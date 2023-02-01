Sabercats can't keep pace with Carthage

Maranatha's men's basketball team was right there in the first half against a regional NCAA Division III mainstay, but ultimately fell 87-62 under a second-half onslaught from visiting Carthage College on Tuesday.

Caleb Moultrie led Maranatha (3-16) with 14 points while Malachi Herbster added a dozen. The Sabercats' next home game is next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. against Faith Baptist Bible College in an NCCAA North Region matchup.

