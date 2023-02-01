Maranatha's men's basketball team was right there in the first half against a regional NCAA Division III mainstay, but ultimately fell 87-62 under a second-half onslaught from visiting Carthage College on Tuesday.
Caleb Moultrie led Maranatha (3-16) with 14 points while Malachi Herbster added a dozen. The Sabercats' next home game is next Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. against Faith Baptist Bible College in an NCCAA North Region matchup.
The Sabercats did their best to stay close in the opening possessions, as a couple of three-pointers from Brayden Cox and four points each from three of the starters kept the Sabercats in the game. Cox nailed a wide-open three with five minutes on the clock and Carthage called a timeout with a 28-20 lead.
From there, Maranatha stayed tight. Herbster chipped away at the game and gradually scored 10 points in the opening 20 minutes, keeping Carthage within arm's reach as the Sabercats went into halftime down just 30-37.
It seemed that the Firebirds needed the halftime break because they turned the tide through a tenacious press and a fast-paced, unpredictable offense. Carthage quickly built a 20-point lead just seven minutes into the second half, and it looked like the tide had already turned. Moultrie tried to keep the Sabercats in the game with eight points in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, but Maranatha eventually wore down under the pernicious pressure from Carthage.
As the clock wound down, the Firebirds wound up winning by a comfortable margin, winning the second half 50-25 to secure an emphatic win.
The Sabercats will travel to Chicago for an NCCAA North Region clash with Moody Bible Institute next Saturday at 2 p.m.
