MARSHALL - Carson Connelly tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Marshall in a 2-1 Capitol South baseball victory over Waterloo on Friday.

Marshall (7-5, 4-2 in conference) scored two runs in the first inning off Waterloo pitcher Jordan Cook and that was the difference. Collin Peterson led off with a ground ball single to right and later scored on Peyton Kleinheinz's fly ball single to left. The Cardinals scored their other run on an error.

Load comments