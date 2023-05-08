MARSHALL - Carson Connelly tossed a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts for Marshall in a 2-1 Capitol South baseball victory over Waterloo on Friday.
Marshall (7-5, 4-2 in conference) scored two runs in the first inning off Waterloo pitcher Jordan Cook and that was the difference. Collin Peterson led off with a ground ball single to right and later scored on Peyton Kleinheinz's fly ball single to left. The Cardinals scored their other run on an error.
Waterloo (4-10, 0-6) scored its only run in the fifth. Bryce Aubart reached on an error with two outs and advanced to second on the play. He scored when Jon Sampo reached on an error.
Connelly got out of the inning with no further damage and retired the side in order over the final two innings. Cook allowed two unearned runs on six hits with four strikeouts and one walk in the loss.
The Pirates travel to face Belleville on Tuesday.
MARSHALL 2, WATERLOO 1
Waterloo 000 010 0 - 1 4 2
Marshall 200 000 X - 2 6 3
Leading hitters - W (Setz 2B), M (Peterson 2x3)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) - W (Cook L 6-6-2-0-4-1), M (Connelly W 7-4-1-0-10-0)
THURSDAY'S RESULT
EDGEWOOD 7, WATERLOO 0
WATERLOO — Edgewood defeated Waterloo 7-0 in a non conference baseball game on Thursday at Fireman’s Park.
Jordan Cook had two hits including a double for Waterloo (4-9).
EDGEWOOD 7, WATERLOO 0
Edgewood 010 312 0 — 7 8 0
Waterloo 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Leading hitters — E (Meyers 3x4, 2B (3), McNeil 2B, Koenig 2B), W (Cook 2x3, 2B, Sampo 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E (Yaucher W, 6.2-3-0-0-6-2, Sheahan 0.1-0-0-0-0-0), W (Aubart L, 4.2-8-5-3-0-1, Tschanz 2.1-0-2-0-0-2)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.