WATERLOO — Brayden Klubertanz rushed 18 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Marshall’s 42-0 drubbing of Eastern Suburban Conference rival Waterloo on Friday.

Marshall (4-1, 3-0 in conference) rolled up 305 rushing yards while holding Waterloo (3-2, 1-2) to negative-4 yards on the ground. Matthew Motl added 15 carries for 134 yards for the Cardinals, who punted just once on the night.

Load comments