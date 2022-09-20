WATERLOO — Brayden Klubertanz rushed 18 times for 142 yards and three touchdowns in Marshall’s 42-0 drubbing of Eastern Suburban Conference rival Waterloo on Friday.
Marshall (4-1, 3-0 in conference) rolled up 305 rushing yards while holding Waterloo (3-2, 1-2) to negative-4 yards on the ground. Matthew Motl added 15 carries for 134 yards for the Cardinals, who punted just once on the night.
Cardinals quarterback Collin Petersen completed two passes, both going for touchdowns to running backs Max Timpel and Ramon Campos.
Waterloo quarterback Cal Hush completed 13 of 20 passes for 170 yards and was intercepted twice.
The Pirates travel to face Palmyra-Eagle next Friday.
MARSHALL 42, WATERLOO 0
Marshall 7 21 7 7 — 42
Waterloo 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
M — Petersen 1 run (Schepp kick)
Second Quarter
M — Timpel 42 pass from Petersen (Schepp kick)
M — Klubertanz 54 run (Schepp kick)
M — Campos 22 pass from Petersen (Schepp kick)
Third Quarter
M — Klubertanz 8 run (Schepp kick)
Fourth Quarter
M — Klubertanz 5 run (Schepp kick)
Team statistics — First Downs: M 19, W 7. Total offense: M 372, W 166. Rushing: M 50-305, W 18-(-4). Passing: M 67, W 170. Fumbles-lost: M 0-0, W 1-1.
Individual statistics — Rushing: M Klubertanz 18-142, Motl 15-134, W Hush 7-7. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — M Petersen 2-5-0, Hush 13-20-2. Receiving: M Campos 1-23, Timpel 1-44. W Setz 1-54, Sturgill 3-32, Marshall 5-39, Sturgill 2-7, Haseleu 2-38
