The injuries continue to mount, and so do the losses.
Sun Prairie East knocked two Watertown quarterbacks out of the game and scored at will for a 69-6 Badger Large thrashing of the Goslings on Friday at Landsverk Field.
Senior running back LeGrant Cortez carried the ball eight times for 113 yards and four touchdowns for Sun Prairie East (6-2, 5-1 in conference).
Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski completed 7-of-16 passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle caught two of those scoring passes and finished with five receptions for 122 yards.
Watertown (0-8, 0-6) lost quarterbacks Owen Sjoberg and Cameron Kranz to injury. Kranz completed a 49-yard TD pass to senior receiver Ralph Haumschild in the third quarter for Watertown’s only score. Kranz completed 9-of-15 passes for 139 yards. Haumschild caught five passes for 110 yards.
"That was as physical of a football team as we have faced all year,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “Coming into the game, we thought they were maybe one step down from Waunakee, but they were right there at that physical level with size and athleticism. They really got after us.
"It was tough losing Owen early, so then we were down to playing another JV quarterback. Cameron did a really good job trying to step in there. Overall, their physicality was just too much for us. We couldn’t run the ball consistently. We had a tough time in the passing game. They were able to create some turnovers against us.
“At times defensively, we did some good things. Their quarterback did a great job throwing one-on-one routes. They have outstanding receivers and they are great up front and they have a tough running back. He’s tough to play against.”
As is tradition, Kamrath saluted his seniors at the conclusion of their final home game and clapped them off one at a time.
"That’s a huge commitment to be part of this program for four years, for the majority of them,” Kamrath said.
“Obviously, we are thankful for what they were able to do for us in terms of making that commitment. I told them, you don’t have to play football. You get to play football and we’ll continue to honor that, whether we win all of our games or zero of them. We’re still proud of who we are and we are still proud of the Watertown program. We’ll continue to fight. I hope they continue to enjoy their experience of playing for the Goslings.”
Watertown closes out the season at Milton next Friday.
Milton enters the game 2-6 and 2-4 in conference following a 59-0 loss at Waunakee.
Quarterbac Aidan Schoen (1,156 yards passing), running back Jordan Bundy (351 rushing) and Garrett Bladl (445 receiving) are the skill leaders for the Red Hawks.
"They have been up and down,” Kamrath said. "They have faced some good teams. They run the ball well and they are physical. They have really good guys back on defense and they are good, run and pass. It will be a tough challenge. Both teams right now are very banged up, so we’ll see who can outlast the other one. We’ll continue to fight and get better and hopefully try to get something jump started going into the next year as well."
SUN PRAIRIE EAST 69, WATERTOWN 6
Sun Prairie East 36 14 6 13 _ 69
Watertown 0 0 6 0 — 6
First Quarter
SP — Cortez 49 run (Schulz kick)
SP — Cortez 2 run (Schulz kick)
SP — Vande Walle 16 pass from Kaminski (kick failed)
SP — Vande Walle 7 pass from Kaminski (Schultz kick)
SP — Cortez 34 run (Schulz kick)
SP — Safety, Kranz tackled in end zone
Second Quarter
SP — Cortez 4 run (Schulz kick)
SP — Stauff 24 pass from Kaminski (Schulz kick)
Third Quarter
SP — Colvin 51 run (kick failed)
W — Hauschild 49 pass from Kranz (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
SP — Raimer 47 run (kick failed)
SP — Meece 23 interception return (Schere kick)
Team statistics — First downs, SPE 13. W 9 By rush: SPE 6, W 2. By pass: SPE 7, W 4. By Penalty: SPE 0, W 3. Total offense: SPE 422, W 117. Rushing: SPE 23-256, W 21-(-46). Passing: SPE 166, W 163. Fumbles-lost SPE 1-0, W 3-1. Penalties: SPE 12-107, W 5-35
Individual statistics — Rushing: SPE Cortez 8-113, Colvin 10-99, W Smith 8-11. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — SPE, Kaminski 7-16-0. W, Sjoberg 2-6-2, Kranz 9-15-1. Receiving: SPE, Vande Walle 5-122, W Haumschild 5-110
