MARSHALL — Six different running backs scored touchdowns for Marshall's football team in a 62-6 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland last Friday.Dodgeland (0-6, 0-4 in conference) was led by Nathan Johnson, who rushed 16 times for 48 yards and one touchdown and also caught two passes for 46 yards from quarterback Colin Wagner.MARSHALL 62, DODGELAND 6Dodgeland 0 0 0 6 — 6Marshall 20 29 6 7 — 62First QuarterM — Campos 23 run (Schepp kick)M — Gundelach 59 fumble return (Schepp kick)M — Motl 19 run (kick failed)Second QuarterM — Kleinheinz 30 pass from Petersen (Schepp kick)M — Jennings 7 pass from Petersen (Schepp kick)M — Klubertanz 23 run (Schepp kick)M — Michalak 7 run (Schepp kick)Third QuarterM — Pettit 44 run (kick failed)Fourth QuarterD — Johnson 4 run (run failed)M — Meyer 59 run (Schepp kick)Team statistics — First downs, D 10, M 15. Total offense: D 181, M 352. Rushing: D 45-128, M 132-217. Passing: D 53, M 135. Fumbles-lost D 1-1, M 0-0. Penalties: D 9-67, M 2-15Individual statistics — Rushing: D, Johnson 16-48, Wagne 10-30, Roy 16-39. M Pettit 2-52, Meyer 1-45, Motl 3-36, Klubertanz 2-34, Campos 1-23, Petersen 1-17. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — D Johnson 1-4-0, Wagner 2-7-0. M Petersen 7-12-0. Receiving: D Johnson 2-46, Westra 1-7. M Jenning 3-56, Kleinheinz 2-33, Klubertanz 1-28
