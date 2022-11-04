Nothing came easily in the Capitol Conference for football this season.
That included being voted to one of the all-conference teams. Lake Mills had 12 honorees while Lakeside Lutheran had 11 selections in voting held recently.
Lakeside senior Ben Buxa was tabbed as the conference's Offensive Lineman of the Year. Buxa was also a first-team pick at defensive line. He earned Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Academic All-State recognition too, which is an award for senior football letter winners who have a cumulative GPA of 3.75 of higher.
Buxa, who played right tackle this season, is a three-time all-conference selection at offensive line in his career, also earning co-offensive lineman of the year in 2021. No all-conference awards were voted on in 2020 due to COVID-19 modifying the football seasons.
Buxa registered a team-leading 49 tackles, adding eight sacks, 61 quarterback hurries, 18 tackles for loss, one safety and four passes knocked down.
"Ben was a very dominating player on both sides of the ball," Lakeside Lutheran football coach Paul Bauer said. "He's a four-year starter for us, two-year captain, has great character, is a 4.0 student and University of North Dakota recruit. Ben was an honor to coach."
Lake Mills senior running back Ben Buchholtz was a first-team pick at running back and inside linebacker. He finished the year with 1,460 rushing yards, gaining nine yards per attempt, and scored 19 touchdowns. Buchholtz also caught 20 passes for 228 yards with a pair of TDs.
At linebacker, the defense followed Buchholtz's lead. All told, he made a team-best 94 tackles, including nine for a loss, and tallied 1.5 sacks. This is Buchholtz's third career all-conference honor at linebacker.
Senior Derek Bruce was a two-way first-team honoree at offensive line and defensive line. He was a repeat selection as first-team o-lineman. Bruce also earned WFCA Academic All-State accolades.
Bruce notched 50 tackles, including seven for a loss, and intercepted a pass.
Second-team recipients were Lakeside junior running back Kayden Bou, senior offensive lineman Christian Stuebs, senior defensive back Levi Birkholz, Lake Mills senior receiver Liam Carrigan, junior Matthew Stenbroten (receiver and outside linebacker) and senior punter Mason Levake.
Bou amassed 854 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, and scored six touchdowns.
"Kayden is strong and explosive and a very tough runner who always had the pile moving forward," Bauer said. "He's a playmaker at the defensive end position too and a hard hitter."
Stuebs, from his left tackle spot, helped pave the way for a Lakeside ground attack which averaged 6.2 yards per tote, piled up 2,943 yards in 11 games and accounted for 38 of the team's 42 offensive touchdowns.
"Christian is big and strong and a good run blocker who allowed us to be balanced left and right despite Buxa being at the other tackle," Bauer said. "Christian got steadily better as the year went along."
Birkholz, who played both safety and cornerback, made 27 tackles, including one for a loss, picked off three passes and defended 13 passes.
"Levi is very athletic, a captain and our team's emotional leader," Bauer said. "He made the game-saving interception in our Level 1 playoff game versus Edgewood. Levi played hurt and was a 1,000-yard rusher as an option QB. He's a super competitor."
Carrigan led the team with 10 touchdown grabs. He was second on the team in catches (40) and yards (539).
Stenbroten led the L-Cats with 43 catches, totaling 654 yards while scoring six times. Defensively, he made 54 tackles, including six for a loss, and registered a team-leading 4.5 sacks.
Levake averaged 41.6 yards per punt and placed four punts inside the 20-yard line.
Honorable mention selections were Lake Mills seniors Trysten Thiede (special teams), Caden Belling (quarterback), Darin Phillips (defensive lineman) and junior Cooper Murphy (inside linebacker). For Lakeside, seniors Charlie Vogen (special teams), Trey Lauber (receiver), Birkholz (quarterback) and juniors Josh Jorgenson (tight end), Reid Weittenhiller (offensive line) and Bou (defensive end) were honorable mentions.
Columbus won the Capitol Conference at 7-0, followed by Lodi and Lakeside Lutheran each at 5-2, Edgewood and Lake Mills both at 4-3, Beloit Turner at 2-5, New Glarus/Monticello at 1-6 and Big Foot at 0-7.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE
Offensive Player of the Year
Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
Defensive Player of the Year
Malani Aragon 12 Columbus
Offensive Lineman of the Year
Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
Defensive Lineman of the Year
Collin Selk 12 Columbus
Head Coach of the Year
Andrew Selgrad Columbus
Assistant Coach of the Year
Scott Silvestri Edgewood
1st Team: Offense Name Grade
Quarterback Sean Fogel 12 Turner
Running back Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
Running back Ben Buchholtz 12 Lake Mills
Running back Jax Hertel 12 Big Foot
Receiver Tyler Sutherland 12 Turner
Receiver Will Lauterbach 12 Turner
Receiver Ethan Freidrich 12 NG/M
Tight End Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
Offensive Line Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
Offensive Line Collin Selk 12 Columbus
Offensive Line Derek Bruce 12 Lake Mills
Offensive Line Henry Koeppen 11 Lodi
Offensive Line Jaymeson Sullivan 12 Columbus
2nd Team: Offense
Quarterback Nathan Cotter 12 Columbus
Running back Kayden Bou 11 Lakeside
Running back Abe Thompson 12 Edgewood
Running back Jayce Kurth 12 Turner
Receiver Liam Carrigan 12 Lake Mills
Receiver Matthew Stenbroten 11 Lake Mills
Receiver Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood
Tight End Jefferson Mobry 11 Columbus
Tight End AC Strok 12 NG/M
Tight End Jayce Kolinski 11 Lodi
Offensive Line Devon McCormick 11 Columbus
Offensive Line Christian Stuebs 12 Lakeside
Offensive Line Josh Klann 11 Lodi
Offensive Line Preston Kelley 12 Lodi
Offensive Line Shawn Robinson 12 Big Foot
1st Team: Defense
Defensive Line Collin Selk 12 Columbus
Defensive Line Ben Buxa 12 Lakeside
Defensive Line Derek Bruce 12 Lake Mills
Defensive End Brent Hoppe 12 Turner
Defensive End Brady Engel 12 Columbus
Inside Linebacker Malani Aragon 12 Columbus
Inside Linebacker Ben Buchholtz 12 Lake Mils
Inside Linebacker Colton Brunell 11 Columbus
Outside Linebacker Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
Outside Linebacker Jax Hertel 12 Big Foot
Defensive Back Donovan Nedelcoff 12 Edgewood
Defensive Back Braxton Nachreiner 12 Columbus
Defensive Back Aren Ekern 12 Columbus
2nd Team: Defense
Defensive Line Jackson Kitzmiller 10 Edgewood
Defensive Line Henry Koeppen 11 Lodi
Defensive Line Preston Kelley 12 Lodi
Defensive End Josh Klann 11 Lodi
Defensive End Wes Coates 11 Edgewood
Inside Linebacker Jayce Kolinski 11 Lodi
Inside Linebacker Tyler Kramer 12 Turner
Inside Linebacker Mason Folkers 12 Edgewood
Outside Linebacker Brady Puls 11 Lodi
Outside Linebacker Matthew Stenbroten 11 Lake Mills
Defensive Back Levi Birkholz 12 Lakeside
Defensive Back Ryely Nachreiner 11 Columbus
Defensive Back Keegan Fleischman 12 Lodi
1st Team: Specials
Kicker Brian Meitzner 12 Lodi
Punter Sam Klestinski 12 Edgewood
Special Teams Player Mark Haering 12 Edgewood
2nd Team: Specials
Kicker Sam Klestinski 12 Edgewood
Punter Mason Levake 12 Lake Mills
Special Teams Player Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood
Honorable Mention
Name Grade School Position
Shawn Robinson 12 Big Foot Def Lineman
Corbin Hynes 12 Columbus Kicker
RJ Gross 12 Columbus OL
Ty Cowell 12 Columbus Outside LB
Brady Link 11 Columbus Def Back
Finn Caulum 12 Edgewood OL
Jackson Kitzmiller 10 Edgewood OL
Ben Hansen 12 Edgewood QB
Jacob Sheahan 12 Edgewood Def Back
Trysten Thiede 12 Lake Mills Special Teams
Caden Belling 12 Lake Mills QB
Darin Phillips 12 Lake Mills Def Lineman
Cooper Murphy 11 Lake Mills Inside LB
Charlie Vogen 12 Lakeside Special Teams
Reid Weittenhiller 11 Lakeside OL
Trey Lauber 12 Lakeside Receiver
Josh Jorgenson 11 Lakeside Tight End
Levi Birkholz 12 Lakeside QB
Kayden Bou 11 Lakeside Def End
Paxton Krugman 11 Lodi Punter
Mason Lane 11 Lodi QB
Kylar Clemens 11 Lodi Outside LB
Zach Nyquist 11 Lodi Def Back
Sam Perkins 11 NG / M OL
Sam Perkins 11 NG / M Def End
Max Marty 11 NG / M Def Back
Mike Erickson 12 Turner Kicker
Nathan Pozzani 12 Turner Outside LB
