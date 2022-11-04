Ben Buxa
Lakeside Lutheran senior defensive lineman Ben Buxa (51) makes a tackle during the Slider Bowl at LLHS this season. Buxa won Capitol Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year honors and was a first-team pick at defensive line in recently held all-conference voting. 

 Nate Gilbert

Nothing came easily in the Capitol Conference for football this season.

That included being voted to one of the all-conference teams. Lake Mills had 12 honorees while Lakeside Lutheran had 11 selections in voting held recently.

