Lake Mills junior goalie Ryleigh Kulow was tabbed Capitol Conference Co-Player of the Year for girls soccer in voting held recently.
Kulow, who shared the conference’s top honor with Sugar River sophomore defender Bella Brenkman, made 131 saves in 19 games, notching a save percentage of 85.1. She surrendered 23 goals on the season, good for 1.3 per contest, for the L-Cats, who pitched 10 shutouts.
Kulow had her sights set on the conference’s top honor at the start of the season. She didn’t know if the goal was within reach at times this season but was elated to get the news from head coach Jeff Hegstrom.
“It’s so special,” Kulow explained. “I remember getting the call from my coach. I was so happy and in disbelief at the same time. I thought I could maybe obtain Player of the Year next season. It was such an amazing feeling and so exciting.”
Kulow is a back-to-back first-team selection. This time around, it was unanimous.
Kulow credits her growth in goal partly to the hard work of her teammates in practice.
“My teammates each of these last two years playing so hard has made my play improve,” Kulow said. “In practices, the amount of shots I see has improved and I’ve been getting different looks.
“Our team generating power in shots has made me better when those types of shots come at me in game situations. I’ve also grown in reacting to different shots. Much of my growth is because of my teammates and how hard they work to score on me.”
The Capitol Conference Player of the Year belongs to an L-Cat for the third straight season. Ava Stelter won the award in 2019 and 2021. Kulow relished the opportunity to try and stop Stelter’s shot in practice but admitted the task was easier said than done.
With Stelter plus numerous talented seniors from the 2021 season no longer in the fold this spring, a new era of L-Cat soccer was ushered in. Expectations on the outside were not sky high for the program. And even on the inside, a 10-5-4 campaign was a pleasant surprise.
“Coming into the season, our girls put a ton of effort into their offseason work and into their skill level,” Kulow said. “That definitely helped us a lot in having a successful season. Another reason we had success this season was the want to be there and to play soccer. We had that drive. Between the three captains (Kaci Everson, Josy Cefalu and myself), we all had our special personal ways we interacted with the other girls.
“We helped the younger girls keep that want to be there and the want to get better as a team. The want and energy is why we had success during the season. When the seniors were graduated, they still showed up ready to practice and ready to go. Keeping that momentum and energy as upperclassmen was the reason behind our success.
“Our team was incredible this season, and I’m so excited to play next year. I’m already excited for soccer season next year and excited to see what we can do next year. We exceeded expectations this year.”
Kulow more than doubled her shutout total from last season.
“I’m so happy for Ry that her play earned her not only a unanimous first-team selection for goalkeeper, but also Co-Player of the Year,” Hegstrom said. “She means so much to us and led us to much of our success this season.
“She went from four shutouts last season to 10 this year and finished with back-to-back seasons in the top 10 in the state (all divisions) for saves made. Her talent is only outdone by her leadership and character.”
Lake Mills junior forward Kaci Everson, junior defender Nev Ninneman and sophomore midfielder Olivia Klubertanz as well as Lakeside Lutheran sophomore defender Ella Ristow were also first-team selections.
Everson scored a team-leading 17 goals, adding four assists for 38 points on the year.
”Kaci made an incredible leap this year with her play and her leadership,” Hegstrom said. “Kaci is a great example of what can happen when you commit to something all the way. Many forget that Kaci only had one goal last season (as a midfielder).
”She poured into her work in the offseason and continued it into our season, and finished as our leading goal scorer with 17 goals, and was the second-leading goal scorer in conference. Many of our best attacking moments involve Kaci in some way. Kaci was very deserving of her first-team selection as a forward.”
Ninneman helps anchor the team’s stingy defense on the back line.
”Nev is so incredibly reliable on the back line,” Hegstrom said. “She is such a dominant presence in the middle of our defense and I think ultimately that’s what the conference coaches remembered when voting her first team defense.
”Nev has a huge long ball and takes many of our set pieces. She challenges for everything and is also just a joy to coach. Her teammates love her and she loves them even more. Nev played a large role in all of the 10 shutouts this year, too.”
Klubertanz had four goals, two assists.
”I am beyond happy that Kluby’s play as our defensive center mid was recognized for first team midfield by our conference coaches,” Hegstrom said. “What Kluby does for us in the middle of the field is really hard to measure with stats that show in the box score.
”Simply put, if Kluby doesn’t play at the level she did all season, we do not finish second in conference for our third season in a row. She helps to generate our attack, while also marking the other team’s center mids, and controls the middle of the field. We are looking for another huge leap from Kluby going into next season.”
Ristow, a captain, had four goals, one assist. She also made five saves.
”As a freshman last year, Ella solidified herself as a foundational piece to our backline,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “Although she’s still young, she plays with the confidence and poise of a much more experienced player.
”Ella has been reliable at the centerback position playing nearly all 80 minutes in nearly every game. Ella’s strong play and ability to read the field under pressure prevented many scoring opportunities.”
Second-team honorees include Luther Prep senior midfielder Rachel Schoeneck, junior defender Emma Slayton and junior keeper Reba Schroeder, Lakeside senior midfielder Lily Schuetz and junior forward Averi Wolfram and Lake Mills sophomore defender Sophia Guerrero.
Honorable mention recipients were Luther Prep junior forward Katie Schoeneck, Lake Mills senior midfielder Josy Cefalu and Lakeside Lutheran sophomore defenders Olivia Ibeling and Ianna Wolfram.
Sugar River won the Capitol Conference with a record of 7-0-0, followed by Lake Mills and Lodi each at 4-1-2, Lakeside Lutheran at 3-3-1, Columbus at 2-3-2, Luther Prep at 2-4-1, Cambridge/Deerfield at 2-5-0 and Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld at 0-7-0.
Capitol Conference Player of the Year: Isabella Brenkman and Ryleigh Kulow.
1st Team All-Conference
- 22 Anya BrenkmanSugar River 9 Forward
1 Kaci Everson Lake Mills 11 Forward
12 Jenna Gentilli Sugar River 10 Midfielder
11 Olivia Klubertanz Lake Mills 10 Midfielder
6 Grasyn Schmidt Lodi 12 Midfielder
17 Riley O’Flanagan Sugar River 12 Midfielder
21 Bella Brenkman Sugar River 10 Defender
7 Paige Leonard Sugar River 12 Defender
14 Andrea Diaz Columbus 12 Defender
17 Kaelyn Tatro Lodi 11 Defender
00 Ryleigh KulowLake Mills 11 Keeper
7 Gianna Burke Lodi 10 Utility (F)
18 Ella Ristow Lakeside 10 Utility (D)
17 Nev Ninneman Lake Mills 11 Utility (D)
- Unanimous Selection
2nd Team All-Conference
25 Hannah Boldebuck Sugar River 9 Forward
8 Averi Wolfram Lakeside 11 Forward
13 Lily Schuetz Lakeside 12 Midfielder
5 Rachel Schoeneck LPS 12 Midfielder
5 Aly Farrar Cambridge/Deerfield 11 Midfielder
9 Faith Baerwolf Columbus 12 Midfielder
16 Breanna Ezzell Cambridge/Deerfield 12 Defender
14 Peyton Yaun Sugar River 12 Defender
18 Emma Slayton LPS 11 Defender
4 Sophia Guerrero Lake Mills 10 Defender
1 Quetzal Peterson Lodi 10 Keeper
1 Reba Schroeder LPS 11 Keeper
Honorable Mention All-Conference
2 Katie Schoeneck LPS 11 Forward
15 Reese Moorad Columbus 11 Forward
4 Kaylee Farrar Cambridge/Deerfield 9 Forward
4 Lea Traeder Lodi 10 Forward
7 Josy Cefalu Lake Mills 12 Midfielder
16 Keera Payne Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 11 Midfielder
18 Anna Stratton Lodi 10 Midfielder
2 Ann Balfanz Lodi 10 Midfielder
3 Zoe Denk Columbus 12 Defender
8 Ava Ballweg Lodi 9 Defender
9 Lily Maynard Sugar River 10 Midfielder
10 Ianna Wolfram Lakeside 10 Defender
18 Madi Winterburn Sugar River 12 Defender
24 Hailey Borreson Columbus 12 Midfielder
21 Amelia Heider Lodi 12 Midfielder
24 Mikayla Teela Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 10 Midfielder
23 Skylar Schissel Columbus 9 Forward
6 Ella Buske Columbus 9 Midfielder
17 Olivia Ibeling Lakeside 10 Defender
0 Kayla Hunt Columbus 11 Keeper
21 Isabella Graffin Cambridge/Deerfield 12 Keeper
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.