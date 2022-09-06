CLYMAN — The Rock River League is not just some beer league, but it is a champagne league when you win it.
Nick Schmitt’s walk-off two-run homer to left center in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Clyman Canners a 9-8 victory over the Hartford Hawks on Saturday at Stueber Field. It also gave the Canners their sixth Rock River League grand championship and set off a champagne popping frenzy that had the local bee population buzzing with interest in the bubbly sweet stuff covering their jerseys.
Stormy weather played a hand in both of Clyman’s victories over Hartford in this year’s playoffs. The Canners defeated the Hawks 6-4 two weeks ago in a game that was suspended and had to be made up the next day.
Hartford knocked out Kewaskum the next weekend to earn a chance to make it a best-of-three final with Clyman, and the Hawks were leading 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning last Sunday when another storm front forced another postponement. Had Hartford held on to win, a winner take all game would have taken place later that afternoon in Hartford.
“We said it all week, we’re not going to Hartford,” Clyman’s James Muenchow said. “We’re finishing it here, in one (inning). We’ll be drinking by 12:30 p.m.”
The final portion of the final game of the season wrapped up in under 20 minutes, but had plenty of action. Clyman reliever BJ Sabol picked up where he left off the previous Sunday, pitching out of a two-on, no out jam in the top of the ninth to give the Canners a chance to rally.
Brock Vredeveld beat out an infield hit and was awarded second base on a throwing error with one out. That brought up Schmitt, who teed up a high fastball on an 0-2 count and got just enough of it to win it.
“It doesn’t get better than that,” Schmitt said. “That’s what you write about, or put in movies. I’m just glad BJ got it done in the top of the ninth to give us a chance to do this. Any one of the guys in our lineup can put it out of the yard. In this whole game, we hit four of them. I liked our chances if we got to the bottom, down one.
“It was a fastball up, which is actually the same pitch I hit off the same pitcher the week before. My luck there. I got the barrel on it.”
Sabol struck out nine with five hits and one walk over his 3 2/3 innings to earn the decision.
Clyman manager Warren Braunschweig was impressed with how the former Indiana Hoosiers pitcher worked out of trouble in the ninth.
“Three strikeouts, struck out the side,” Braunschweig said. “He did a phenomenal job. The first guy swung at the first pitch and swung and missed. He battled. One guy got an infield base hit. He hit it right back to BJ, and it hit him right in the glove, but it stayed in the infield so they had the bases loaded. He struck the next guy out to get out of it.”
“It’s definitely the pitching (that put us over the top this year),” Schmitt said. “We’ve always been light in that department. I think over the last 10 years since I’ve been here, we’ve had basically the same three pitchers, Tony (Schmitt), Brock and (Jeff) Zielke. It’s good to have arms to go to late in the season in crunch time that can get outs.”
The Canners made the most of having to play Hartford twice over the course of four days.
“Stretching it out over two weekends, everybody had a lot of time to think about this weekend,” Braunschweig said. “We just wanted to get back here and have a chance to walk it off. Luckily for us, it happened. Brock got on with an infield single, got over to second on an error. Nick Schmitt got down 0-2, he hit the third pitch out over the left field fence and here we are. Just a great feeling, the best feeling in the world.”
Braunschweig joins his father, Wes, as a grand championship winning manager. Wes Braunschweig coached Neosho to the league title in 2016.
“Kyle Krueger talked to me two years ago and he wanted me to come over and do it last year,” Braunschweig said. “I told him I’d rather play (last year) and get to know the guys. By doing that, I think I earned some respect, playing with all the players.
“Last year, I had a pretty good year. This year, it made it easy. They all respected every decision I made. They helped me along the way. We’ve got a great group of guys. Lot of great young kids coming back next year. Looking forward to the next couple of years.”
Krueger expects the postseason rivalry with Hartford to continue. The Hawks won league titles in 2013 and 2019 and have faced Clyman in the finals in three of the last five seasons. They consistently know how to turn it up for the playoffs.
“They are a class act all the way,” Krueger said. “They said they are ready to play us again, any time. They have a great program. They have 20 guys come to every game and they just figure it out.”
Clyman’s winning formula involves pulling players from all over, not just or two communities. Recent additions such as Ty DeForest, who had three of the team’s 14 in the final game; Will Ilonciae, who settled into the leadoff spot in the batting order late in the season and hit a grand slam in the fourth inning; Sabol with his sidearm delivery on the mound; and Cam Schuett, who came over from Lebanon prior to last season and posted the second best league batting average (.508) and hit a solo homer in the final game, have made a huge difference.
“That’s been kind of the history of the Canners,” Schmitt said. “We get one guy from one town and it’s all about connections after that. There are guys they just played with in college maybe, we brought them to play with us. So we’re not all from the same town, but we are as close of a group as you can get.”
“We have a good mix,” Braunschweig said. “I come from Germantown every weekend to do this. My dad is the same way. A lot of guys come from Milwaukee or South Milwaukee, Beaver Dam, Slinger, all over the place. It’s just phenomenal. We’ve got a couple guys who are getting a little bit older and we’ll have some young guys coming up through the ranks, too.”
CLYMAN 9, HARTFORD 8
Hartford 212 003 000 — 8 16 2
Clyman 000 501 102 — 9 14 0
WP: Sabol
LP: Kelliher
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Seegers 5-2-2-0, Williams 6-1-3-2, Roethle 5-1-1-0, Anderson 4-1-2-2, Kollier 5-0-3-1, Braun 5-1-1-0, Lukes 5-0-2-1, Brewer 4-1-1-1, Renzaglia 4-1-1-1, Marks 0-0-0-0 43-8-16-8
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Iloncaie 5-1-2-4, Vredeveld 5-2-2-0, N. Schmitt 5-1-2-2, Oswald 3-1-1-1, Schuett 4-1-1-1, DeForest 4-0-3-1, Rose 4-1-0-0, Jakel 4-1-1-0 Totals 37-9-14-9
2B — H (Lukes, Brewer)
HR — H (Williams), C (Iloncaie, N. Schmitt, Oswald, Schuett)
Pitching — HO: Marks (H) 10 in 4.1, Finley (H) 2 in 2.2, Kelliher (H) 2 in 1.1, Vredeveld (C) 7 in 2.1, Klavekoske (C) 4 in 3, Sabol (C) 5 in 3.2. R: Marks (H) 6, Finley (H) 1, Kelliher (H) 2, Vredeveld (C) 5, Klavekoske (C) 3, Sabol (C) 0. SO: Marks (H) 1, Finley (H) 3, Kelliher (H) 0, Vredeveld (C) 2, Klavekoske (C) 4, Sabol (C) 9. BB: Marks (H) 1, Finley (H) 0, Kelliher (H) 0, Vredeveld (C) 1, Klavekoske (C) 0, Sabol (C) 1
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.