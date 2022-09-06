CLYMAN — The Rock River League is not just some beer league, but it is a champagne league when you win it.

Nick Schmitt’s walk-off two-run homer to left center in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the Clyman Canners a 9-8 victory over the Hartford Hawks on Saturday at Stueber Field. It also gave the Canners their sixth Rock River League grand championship and set off a champagne popping frenzy that had the local bee population buzzing with interest in the bubbly sweet stuff covering their jerseys.

Load comments