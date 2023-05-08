Canners open title defense with rout over Rebels Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email May 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HELENVILLE - Cam Schuett had three hits and seven RBIs as the Clyman Canners began their Rock River League title defense with a 14-1 victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday.Clyman finished with nine hits, including five doubles. Josh Oswald had two of the doubles.Ayden Schauer worked all seven innings to earn the decision for the Canners, allowing one earned run on three hits with 10 strikeouts and five walks.Jason Fry doubled and scored a run for Helenville. Jeffery Comfort had the RBI for the Rebels.Clyman hosts Farmington next Sunday.CLYMAN 14, HELENVILLE 1Clyman 004 016 3 - 14 9 0Helenville 000 001 0 - 1 3 2WP: SchauerLP: MarquezClyman (ab-r-h-rbi) - Iloncaie 5-1-0-0, Vredeveld 3-3-2-1, Schuett 4-2-3-7, Oswald 5-1-2-3, DeForest 4-0-1-1. T. Schmitt 2-0-0-0, Muenchow 0-1-0-0, Jakel 3-1-0-0, T. Walter 3-2-0-0, Schauer 2-3-1-1 Totals 31-14-9-13Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) - Ernest 3-0-0-0, Draeger 3-0-0-0, Kopplin 3-0-0-0, Fry 2-1-1-0, Comfort 3-0-1-1, Lenti 2-0-0-0, Dickrell 1-0-0-0, Frentzel 1-0-0-0, Marquez 1-0-0-0, Sanchez 1-0-0-0, Hodel 1-0-1-0, Mildenstein 1-0-0-0 Totals 22-1-3-12B - C (Vredeveld, Schuett, Oswald 2, DeForest), H (Fry)Pitching - HO: Schauer (C) 3 in 7, Marquez (H) 9 in 7. R: Schauer (C) 1, Marquez (H) 14. SO: Schauer (C) 10 Marquez (H) 2. BB: Schauer (C) 5, Marquez (H) 7 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
