Will Iloncaie
Buy Now

Clyman’s Will Iloncaie is congratulated by manager Warren Braunschweig after Iloncaie hit a grand slam in the third inning of a Rock River League playoff game against Hartford on Sunday at Stueber Field. The Canners rallied from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth, but were trailing 8-7 in the ninth inning when play was suspended due to the weather. The game will resume next Saturday at noon.

 Kevin Wilson

CLYMAN — For the second consecutive weekend, a Rock River League playoff game between the Clyman Canners and Hartford Hawks has been suspended due to the weather.

Hartford led Clyman 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday when lightning and rain forced postponement. The game will resume on Saturday at noon in Clyman. If Clyman rallies to win, the Canners will claim the league championship. If Hartford wins, a winner-take-all final game will be played in Hartford following the conclusion of the noon game.

Load comments