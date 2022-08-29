Clyman’s Will Iloncaie is congratulated by manager Warren Braunschweig after Iloncaie hit a grand slam in the third inning of a Rock River League playoff game against Hartford on Sunday at Stueber Field. The Canners rallied from a 5-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead in the fifth, but were trailing 8-7 in the ninth inning when play was suspended due to the weather. The game will resume next Saturday at noon.
CLYMAN — For the second consecutive weekend, a Rock River League playoff game between the Clyman Canners and Hartford Hawks has been suspended due to the weather.
Hartford led Clyman 8-7 in the top of the ninth inning on Sunday when lightning and rain forced postponement. The game will resume on Saturday at noon in Clyman. If Clyman rallies to win, the Canners will claim the league championship. If Hartford wins, a winner-take-all final game will be played in Hartford following the conclusion of the noon game.
A week ago, the two teams were locked in a 3-3 battle on Saturday, Aug. 20, when heavy rainfall halted play. When play resumed the next day, Clyman pulled out a 6-4 win to stay unbeaten and hand Hartford its first loss.
The Hawks avoided elimination by knocking out Kewaskum 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday, then jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Clyman in the top of the third inning.
Clyman answered with a five-run rally in the bottom of the inning. BJ Sabol led off with a single through the right side. Clint Rose reached on an error. Brett Jakel reached on an infield hit to load the bases for leadoff hitter Will Iloncaie, who hit a grand slam to left center to make it 5-4.
The rally continued as Brock Vredeveld and Nick Schmitt singled and Josh Oswald drew a walk to load the bases. Ty DeForest tied the game when he reached on another infield hit.
Clyman took its first lead in the fifth when Oswald hit a solo homer to right center, but Hartford responded with three runs in the sixth. Middle reliever Nick Klavokaske gave up a one-out double followed by an RBI single. Sabol relieved Klavokaske and surrendered a two-run single by Taylor Anderson which put the Hawks up 8-6.
The Canners pulled within one on Cam Schuett’s two-out solo homer to left center in the seventh.
Play was suspended in the top of the ninth. The Hawks have two on with no outs.
