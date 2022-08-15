CLYMAN — Pitchers Tony Schmitt and BJ Sabol combined to allow just five hits and the Clyman Canners backed them with 15 hits in a 5-1 win over the Milton Crescents in a Rock River League playoff game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (2-0 RRL playoffs) scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed. Will Iloncaie hit a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on Hunter Olson’s groundout and scored on Cam Schuett’s infield single. Josh Oswald, who finished the game with three hits, drove in Schuett with an RBI double to left center.
The Canners took a 3-0 lead in the fifth. Oswald drew a one-out walk, Ty DeForest and Nick Schmitt moved him over with consecutive base hits and Clint Rose drove him in with a sacrifice fly to right.
Clyman went up 5-0 with two in the seventh. Miller Wallace, who also had three hits on the day, led off with a single. Oswald followed with a base hit and Wallace scored when Rose reached on an error. Taylor Walter drove in the final run with an RBI single to right.
Schmitt allowed no runs on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks over five innings to earn the decision. Sabol allowed one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks in four innings of relief work.
Sean McCann took the loss for Milton, allowing five runs (three earned) on 12 hits with four strikeouts and four walks over six innings.
Clyman hosts Hartford in a battle of 2-0 teams when the playoffs resume next Saturday.
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Iloncaie 5-1-2-0, Olson 5-0-2-0, Schuett 5-1-1-1, Wallace 5-1-3-0, Oswald 3-2-3-1, DeForest 5-0-1-0, N. Schmitt 3-0-1-0, Rose 3-0-1-1, Walter 3-0-1-1 Totals 37-5-15-4
2B — M (Kussmaul), C (Oswald)
Pitching — HO: McCann (M) 12 in 6, Schneider (M) 3 in 2, T. Schmitt (C) 2 in 5, Sabol (C) 3 in 4. R: McCann (M) 5, Schneider (M) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Sabol (C) 1. SO: McCann (M) 4, Schneider (M) 3, T, Schmitt (C) 4, Sabol (C) 6. BB: McCann (M) 4, Schneider (M) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 0, Sabol (C) 0
Saturday’s result
CLYMAN 8, RUBICON 3
CLYMAN — Brock Vredeveld earned the complete-game decision and Ty DeForest drove in three runs as the Clyman Canners opened the Rock River League playoffs with an 8-3 victory over the Rubicon Red Sox on Saturday at Stueber Field.
The Canners took a 1-0 lead in the third when Cam Schuett hit a one out double and scored on a base hit by Miller Wallace.
Rubicon rallied to take a 3-1 lead in the top of the seventh on a three-run homer to right center by Cullen Weiss. The Canners tied with two in the bottom of the inning, then took control with a five-run rally in the eighth.
Wallace hit a one-out double to left in the seventh and DeForest tied the game with a two-run shot to left.
Clyman sent 10 batters to the plate in the eighth. Vredeveld drove in Will Iloncaie with an RBI single. Hunter Olson singled and scored on Schuett’s base hit up the middle. Josh Oswald singled and scored on a base hit by Miller Wallace. DeForest capped the rally with a ground rule double to drive in Wallace.
Vredeveld struck out five and walked none in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.