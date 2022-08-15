CLYMAN — Pitchers Tony Schmitt and BJ Sabol combined to allow just five hits and the Clyman Canners backed them with 15 hits in a 5-1 win over the Milton Crescents in a Rock River League playoff game on Sunday at Stueber Field.

Clyman (2-0 RRL playoffs) scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed. Will Iloncaie hit a leadoff single, stole second, advanced to third on Hunter Olson’s groundout and scored on Cam Schuett’s infield single. Josh Oswald, who finished the game with three hits, drove in Schuett with an RBI double to left center.

