CLYMAN — Nick Schmitt and Josh Oswald each homered and Ty DeForest hit two doubles as the Clyman Canners improved to 3-0 in the Rock River League playoffs with a 7-4 win over the Hartford Hawks over the weekend.

The two teams were tied 3-3 in the top of the fifth on Saturday when play was suspended by rain. When play resumed on Sunday, Hartford took a 4-3 lead with a run in the top of the eighth, but the Canners responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control.

