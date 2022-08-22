Clyman shortstop Cam Schuett throws to first for a game-ending double play while second baseman Clint Rose follows the play during a Rock River League playoff game against Hartford on Sunday at Stueber Field. Clyman won 7-4 to improve to 3-0 in the postseason.
Clyman pitcher BJ Sabol earned the decision in relief as the Canners defeated Hartford 7-4 in a Rock River League playoff game on Sunday at Stueber Field. The Canners are one win away from capturing their sixth league championship.
CLYMAN — Nick Schmitt and Josh Oswald each homered and Ty DeForest hit two doubles as the Clyman Canners improved to 3-0 in the Rock River League playoffs with a 7-4 win over the Hartford Hawks over the weekend.
The two teams were tied 3-3 in the top of the fifth on Saturday when play was suspended by rain. When play resumed on Sunday, Hartford took a 4-3 lead with a run in the top of the eighth, but the Canners responded with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take control.
Brock Vredeveld pitched for the Canners on Saturday, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and one walks through 4 1/3 innings. BJ Sabol pitched the remainder of the game on Sunday and earned the decision in relief, allowing one earned run on three hits with six strikeouts and no walks over 4 2/3 innings.
In other action, Neosho rallied to beat Milton 7-3, then lost to Kewaskum 3-1 in an elimination game on Sunday. Kewaskum will host Hartford in another elimination game next Saturday. The winner faces Clyman on Sunday.
CLYMAN 7, HARTFORD 4
Hartford 101 100 010 — 4 9 1
Clyman 300 000 040 — 7 10 2
WP: Sabol
LP: Kelliher
Hartford (ab-r-h-rbi) — Seegers 4-0-0-0, Williams 4-1-1-0, Roethle 4-1-1-0, Anderson 4-1-1-0, Anderson 4-0-1-1, Kollier 3-1-2-1, Lukes 4-0-1-1, Braun 4-1-2-1, Brewer 4-0-1-0, Renzaglia 4-0-0-0 Totals 35-4-9-4
