Tony Schmitt
Clyman's Tony Schmitt slides in with a stolen base as Johnson Creek second baseman Jacob Oestreicher can't come up with the throw from the plate during a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field. Clyman won 6-4.

 Kevin Wilson

CLYMAN - Kyle Krueger insists he's been on the Clyman Canners roster since 2001.

The Johnson Creek Pioneers aren't so sure.

