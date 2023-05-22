Clyman's Tony Schmitt slides in with a stolen base as Johnson Creek second baseman Jacob Oestreicher can't come up with the throw from the plate during a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field. Clyman won 6-4.
CLYMAN - Kyle Krueger insists he's been on the Clyman Canners roster since 2001.
The Johnson Creek Pioneers aren't so sure.
Krueger entered the game after Clyman first baseman Ty DeForest suffered a base running injury in the third inning of Sunday's Rock River League baseball game, and contributed two hits and an RBI to help the Canners win 6-4 at Stueber Field.
The Pioneers are protesting the result in the belief that Krueger was an illegal substitution.
Will Iloncaie drew a pair of walks and scored both times on wild pitches for Clyman (2-0). Starting pitcher Ayden Schauer worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the decision and helped his own cause with three hits. Josh Oswald had two hits including an RBI single in the fourth, then drew a walk and scored on Krueger's RBI single to shallow center in the fifth.
Iloncaie doubled and scored on Hunter Olson's RBI double in the eighth.
Tony Schmitt hit an RBI single in the second inning, then threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to close the game out.
Johnson Creek (0-2) outhit the Canners 15-11 in the loss. Tim Moon and Howie Olszewski each had three hits for the Pioneers.
CLYMAN 6, JOHNSON CREEK 4
Johnson Creek 001 020 010 - 4 15 2
Clyman 110 201 10X - 6 11 0
WP: Schauer
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) - Donaldson 5-1-1-0, Mares 4-1-2-0, Oestreicher 4-1-2-0, Schoonover 3-0-0-0, Moon 5-1-3-1, Frey 5-0-1-0, M. Olszewski 5-0-1-0, Braunschweig 4-0-2-1, H. Olszewski 4-0-3-1 Totals 39-4-15-3
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) - Iloncaie 3-3-1-0, Rose 4-1-1-0, Olson 5-0-1-1, Oswald 4-1-2-1, DeForest 2-0-0-0, Krueger 3-0-2-1, Martin 3-0-0-0, Schauer 5-1-3-0, Walter 3-0-0-0, T. Schmitt 3-0-1-1 Totals 35-6-11-4
2B - C (Krueger, Olson, Iloncaie)
Pitching - HO: Schauer (C) 13 in 5.2, T. Schmitt (C) 2 in 3.1. R: Schauer (C) 3, T. Schmitt (C) 1. SO: Schauer (C) 2, T. Schmitt (C) 3. BB: Schauer (C) 3, T. Schmitt (C) 0
