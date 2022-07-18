CLYMAN — Cam Schuett had four hits and drove in six runs as the Clyman Canners crushed the Rubicon Red Sox 16-4 in seven innings of a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.

Clyman (9-3 RRL) put up three different five-run rallies in the rout, starting with Schuett’s grand slam in the first inning to make it 4-0. Nick Schmitt added three of Clyman’s 17 hits. Ty DeForest drove in three runs.

Brock Vredeveld worked six inning to earn the decision, allowing three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Tony Schmitt pitched the seventh in relief, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.

Pitch, Hit and Run event: The Clyman Canners are hosting a Pitch, Hit & Run event for boys and girls ages 7-14 on Friday from 5-8:30 p.m. at Stueber Field. The official skills competition of Major League Baseball is free to anyone interested.

CLYMAN 16, RUBICON 4

Rubicon 000 030 1 — 4 12 4

Clyman 500 551 X — 16 17 0

WP: Vredeveld

LP: Burg

Rubicon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Weiss 4-2-3-0, Banse 3-1-2-3, Lehman 4-0-2-0, Vogel 4-0-2-1, Sheehan 4-0-1-0, Zimdars 4-0-0-0, Martin 4-0-0-0, Zaskowski 3-0-2-0, Pouzar 2-1-0-0 Totals 32-4-12-4

Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Iloncaie 4-2-1-0, Vredeveld 5-0-1-0, Olson 4-3-1-0, N. Schmitt 5-3-3-1, Schuett 5-4-4-6, Wallace 5-2-2-1, DeForest 3-2-2-3, Schuett 1-0-0-0, Rose 2-0-1-0, Jakel 4-0-2-1 Totals 38-16-17-12

2B — R (Banse), C (Wallace 2, C. Schuett, Schmitt, Jakel)

HR — R (Banse), C (C. Schuett)

Pitching — HO: Burg (R) 8 in 3.1, Redner (R) 8 in 1, Martin (R) 1 in 1.2, Vredeveld (C) 9 in 6, T. Schmitt (C) 3 in 1. R: Burg (R) 9, Redner (R) 6, Martin (R) 1, Vredeveld (C) 3, T. Schmitt (C) 1. SO: Burg (R) 2, Redner (R) 2, Martin (R) 2, Vredeveld (C) 6, T. Schmitt (C) 1. BB: Burg (R) 3, Redner (R) 1, Martin (R) 0, Vredeveld (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 1

