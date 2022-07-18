Clyman first baseman Ty DeForest rips a two-run single to left during a five-run rally in the fifth inning of a Rock River League baseball game against Rubicon on Sunday at Stueber Field. DeForest drove in three runs for the Canners in a 16-4 victory in seven innings.
Clyman’s Nick Schmitt rounds third and scores while teammate Cam Schuett coasts into third following a base hit by Miller Wallace during a Rock River League baseball game against Rubicon on Sunday at Stueber Field. Schmitt had three hits and Schuett drove in six runs in Clyman’s 16-4 victory in seven innings.
CLYMAN — Cam Schuett had four hits and drove in six runs as the Clyman Canners crushed the Rubicon Red Sox 16-4 in seven innings of a Rock River League baseball game on Sunday at Stueber Field.
Clyman (9-3 RRL) put up three different five-run rallies in the rout, starting with Schuett’s grand slam in the first inning to make it 4-0. Nick Schmitt added three of Clyman’s 17 hits. Ty DeForest drove in three runs.
Brock Vredeveld worked six inning to earn the decision, allowing three runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and one walk. Tony Schmitt pitched the seventh in relief, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and one walk.
Pitch, Hit and Run event: The Clyman Canners are hosting a Pitch, Hit & Run event for boys and girls ages 7-14 on Friday from 5-8:30 p.m. at Stueber Field. The official skills competition of Major League Baseball is free to anyone interested.
2B — R (Banse), C (Wallace 2, C. Schuett, Schmitt, Jakel)
HR — R (Banse), C (C. Schuett)
Pitching — HO: Burg (R) 8 in 3.1, Redner (R) 8 in 1, Martin (R) 1 in 1.2, Vredeveld (C) 9 in 6, T. Schmitt (C) 3 in 1. R: Burg (R) 9, Redner (R) 6, Martin (R) 1, Vredeveld (C) 3, T. Schmitt (C) 1. SO: Burg (R) 2, Redner (R) 2, Martin (R) 2, Vredeveld (C) 6, T. Schmitt (C) 1. BB: Burg (R) 3, Redner (R) 1, Martin (R) 0, Vredeveld (C) 1, T. Schmitt (C) 1
