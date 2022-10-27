Cameron Pilgreen has spent several years making himself into a world class boom runner in lumberjack competitions.
That hasn’t stopped people he knows from trash talking him.
“There’s people who try to tell me they can beat me,” Pilgreen said. “They don’t even know.”
Pilgreen, a 23-year old Lebanon native and 2017 graduate of Watertown High School, won this year’s World Champion Boom Runner title.
He spent his second summer up in Hayward and Woodruff, WI, doing the Fred Scheers Lumberjack shows. He does everything from climbing, chopping, sawing, log rolling and boom running.
When that season was over Labor day weekend, he was called to The Great Alaskan Lumberjack show in Ketchikan, AK, for two weeks to fill in. He returned home and filled in for the traveling Timberworks traveling show on weekends. He finished up this year’s local season at Basse’s Pumpkin Farm in Colgate two weeks ago and at Crystal Lake, IL this past Saturday.
Pilgreen started doing log rolling at the YMCA at Pabst Farm in Oconomowoc when he was nine years old.
“I saw somebody doing it the pool and took a class there,” Pilgreen said. “I’ve kept learning ever since. I did just log rolling and boom running that whole time. Then last summer when I started doing shows, I started doing the other stuff as well.”
Pilgreen rose through different age divisions at the amateur level and decided to turn pro once he turned 18.
“Then you get paid for competing,” Pilgreen said. “I also do shows with mock competitions, funny skits and acting. That turned into a full time job. In the summer of 2021, I started doing lumberjack shows and traveling around the country.”
In March, Pilgreen plans to move to Alaska for seven months to work on a popular show circuit.
“It’s a lot bigger up there, with better pay,” Pilgreen said. “The shows are bigger and there are more lumberjacks. The main crowds come in where there’s a cruise ship port. We do a show for every ship that comes in. It’s more of a tourist destination than northern Wisconsin.
“I am planning on going to more competitions throughout the year and going back to the world championships next summer.”
Pilgreen played soccer and baseball growing up, while maintaining his training regimen for log rolling.
“It’s really great cross training for all kinds of sports,” Pilgreen said. “There’s two styles of rolling. You can be hard and aggressive, or be gentle and try to balance. It works a lot with your stamina. Some matches last up to a half hour on a log, so you are running that whole time. It also helps with balance and core muscles.
“We pretty much roll once or twice a week at the Y at the indoor pool and also at the Oconomowoc city beach in the summer. I’m also going to the gym, lifting weights and running.”
Log runners use tailored footwear for competitions.
“For the spikes we run on for log rolling, we take soccer cleats and grind off the cleats and build in metal logging spikes so we can grip the wood,” Pilgreen said.
Though he grew up log rolling, Pilgreen won his world title in boom running.
“There’s a string of logs chained together across a lake, and then you have to run across them, run around a barrel and run back across,” Pilgreen said.
“Back in old logging days, they had log booms, logs chained together to hold together all the cut down trees they would float down the river. They used the booms to hold them all in a bundle.
“I always explain it as, it’s like running on a tightrope at a full sprint. You take one wrong step and you’re falling in the water, or hurting yourself or getting crushed by a log.”
In 2021, Pilgreen was on the championship relay team which took first place. The relay consists of seven people. It starts with a climb, followed by a women’s speed run, a men’s speed run, men’s underhand chop, women’s single buck saw and finishes with a men’s standing block chop.
Pilgreen has enjoyed getting to know competitors from around the globe.
“At the world championships, there are people from Australia, New Zealand, Japan and all over to compete against us,” Pilgreen said. “It’s fun meeting different people and how they grew up training. Australia and New Zealand are very heavy on chopping and they win quite a bit.”
Pilgreen considers himself still new into the chopping, having started with that last year.
“I went to one chop competition in May in Washington, and I didn’t do the best,” Pilgreen said.
“I took second place in 60 foot speed climbing. At the World Championships, I took eighth in the 60 foot climbing.
“I set up plans with Alaska learning about different chops, getting coaching. That’s the main reason I am heading up there. Stihl Timber Sports sponsors the competition for chopping and sawing and chain sawing.”
At the moment, Pilgreen has an engineering job in Ixonia and works at the Lac La Belle Golf Course. His long terms plans will center around his lifetime passion.
“Next year, my main source of income will be doing shows,” Pilgreen said.
Pilgreen is sponsored by Ignite Dispensary. Follow his exploits on his Instagram account at USA_Logrolling and his Tik Tok account at USA_Lumberjack.
