Pirates can't keep pace with Cambridge

WATERLOO — Sophomore forward Brooke Stenklyft led all scorers with 24 points as Cambridge’s girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 59-46 in a Capitol South game on Friday.

Cambridge (9-5, 3-0 in conference) led 30-28 at halftime, then pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch. Stenklyft scored 14 of her points after halftime.

Load comments