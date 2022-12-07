Cambridge defeats Luther Prep girls Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Dec 7, 2022 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CAMBRIDGE—Luther Prep’s girls basketball team slipped to 0-5 with a 66-41 loss to Cambridge on Tuesday.The Phoenix were outsized and struggled inside all night. The Phoenix played good defense at times, but couldn’t really put a run together to threaten Cambridge.The Phoenix were led by Anna Kieselhorst with 16 points on 3-of-6 shooting beyond the arc and four steals. Nora Wendorff had 12 points and four assists.CAMBRIDGE 66, LUTHER PREP 41Luther Prep 14 27—41Cambridge 31 35—66Luther Prep (fg ft-fta tp)—deBoer 1 3-4 5, Wendorff 4 2-2 12, Kieselhorst 6 0-0 16, Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leckwee 2 0-0 4, Brands 0 2-4 2 Totals 14 9-15 41Cambridge (fg ft-fta tp)—Roldt 2 0-0 4, Brown 2 1-2 6, Thompson 0 0-1 0, Bernhardt 4 2-2 10, Bristol 1 0-0 2, J. Schneider 1 3-3 5, Freeland 8 0-1 16, Stenklyft 6 11-14 23Three-point goals—LP (Wendorff 2, Kieselhorst 3), C (Brown)Total fouls—LP 20, C 14Fouled out—LP (Cole) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 12-1
