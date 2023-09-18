CAMBRIDGE — Junior quarterback Matt Buckman threw for 274 yards with five touchdown passes in Cambridge’s 48-20 Eastern Suburban Conference win over Dodgeland’s football team on Friday.

Cambridge (3-2, 2-1 in conference) led 42-0 at halftime. Six different Blue Jays contributed to the passing attack. Keifer Parish and Drew Holzhueter each had two touchdown receptions.

  
