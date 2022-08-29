CAMBRIA — Trevor Krueger rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in Cambria-Friesland’s 46-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Cambria-Friesland (2-0) outgained Dodgeland 318 to 222 on the ground and finished with four rushing scores. The Hilltoppers also threw for a touchdown and ran an interception back for a score.

