Cambria-Friesland runs over Dodgeland, 46-0
Kevin Wilson
Aug 29, 2022

CAMBRIA — Trevor Krueger rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown in Cambria-Friesland's 46-0 win over Dodgeland on Friday.

Cambria-Friesland (2-0) outgained Dodgeland 318 to 222 on the ground and finished with four rushing scores. The Hilltoppers also threw for a touchdown and ran an interception back for a score.

Nathan Johnson rushed 21 times for 132 yards for Dodgeland (0-2). The Trojans travel to play Clinton on Friday.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 46, DODGELAND 0

Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 — 0
Cambria-Friesland 30 8 8 0 — 46

First Quarter
CF — Sanborn 46 interception return (Burmania run)
CF — DeYoung 21 run (run failed)
CF — Sanborn 27 run (Drews run)
CF — Burmania 23 pass from Drew (DeYoung run)

Second Quarter
CF — DeYoung 25 run (Krueger run)

Third Quarter
CF — Krueger 6 run (Krueger run)

Team statistics — Total offense: D 222, CF 318. Rushing: D 39-222, CF 23-279. Passing: D 0, CF 39. Fumbles-lost: D 1-1, CF 0-0

Individual statistics — Rushing: D Johnson 21-132, CF Krueger 10-101. Passing (comp-att.-int.) — D Wagner 0-5-1, CF Drews 2-3-0. W, Hush 12-19-0. Receiving: CF Burmania 1-23
