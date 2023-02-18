Goslings knock off Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM — Sophomore Calvin Hurtgen’s free throw with no time left on the clock gave Watertown’s boys basketball team a 61-60 Badger East victory over Beaver Dam on Friday.

Watertown (4-18, 2-11 in conference) led 27-20 at halftime, led by 10 of sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen’s 12 points.

