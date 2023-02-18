BEAVER DAM — Sophomore Calvin Hurtgen’s free throw with no time left on the clock gave Watertown’s boys basketball team a 61-60 Badger East victory over Beaver Dam on Friday.
Watertown (4-18, 2-11 in conference) led 27-20 at halftime, led by 10 of sophomore guard Jacob Hurtgen’s 12 points.
Beaver Dam (10-12, 5-9) erupted for 40 second half points to take the lead down the stretch. The Golden Beavers made two free throws with 16 seconds left to go up 60-57.
Watertown pulled even on a 3-pointer by sophomore guard Brett Schwefel with 2.9 seconds to go. Schwefel’s contested shot from the right elbow gave him 25 points on the night.
“We ran a really good set for Cal, and he got a really good look,” Watertown boys basketball coach Chad Hayes said. “His shots were all right there. He just didn’t get any to go. Cameron Kranz kept it alive and came back to Brett. One of their bigs was on him. It was a crazy shot. Finally, the balls were bouncing our way at the end for once."
Beaver Dam threw the inbounds pass out of bounds, giving the Goslings the chance to win it regulation.
“They called a time out, and we put (senior forward) Ethan Johnson on the ball," Hayes said. "They called another time out and they were set up the same way. I told our guys, we're switching everything so they couldn’t get a screen off. It worked out. They turned it over.”
On the ensuing inbounds play, Calvin Hurtgen drew contact as he got off a 3-point attempt from the top at the buzzer. He made the first free throw attempt to seal the victory.
“We were playing really well in the first half, but they came back,” Hayes said. “They can hit shots. We started face guarding and that helped. Our kids responded. We had another long stretch where we weren’t playing well, but they responded and they did the job.”
Beaver Dam had won 12 of the last 13 meetings in this long-time rivalry, including an overtime win in Watertown back in December.
"That was a big game for both of us going into the seeding meeting,” Hayes said.
Watertown travels to play Monona Grove on Tuesday, then hosts Fort Atkinson on Thursday to close out the regular season.
