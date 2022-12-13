Sabercats enter holiday break on two-game winning streak

ANKENY, Iowa -- A last-second 3-pointer from Caleb Moultrie silenced the Faith Baptist Bible College fans Saturday night, as the senior gave Maranatha's men's basketball team a win it will remember for a long time.

The senior's clutch shot sent Maranatha into Christmas break with an 88-86 overtime win at their North Region rivals - the second Sabercat win in as many nights and the first win over Faith for MBU coach Rob Fuller.

Load comments