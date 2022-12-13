ANKENY, Iowa -- A last-second 3-pointer from Caleb Moultrie silenced the Faith Baptist Bible College fans Saturday night, as the senior gave Maranatha's men's basketball team a win it will remember for a long time.
The senior's clutch shot sent Maranatha into Christmas break with an 88-86 overtime win at their North Region rivals - the second Sabercat win in as many nights and the first win over Faith for MBU coach Rob Fuller.
The opening minutes were cagey, as the two teams combined for just five points through the opening five minutes. But a dogfight ensued once the two teams settled into a rhythm. Josh Davis hit a three to give the Sabercats a six-point lead, but that was the biggest lead anyone had in the entire first half.
The shot selection was simple for the Sabercats - they shot over 50 percent from the floor while going a modest 3-5 from downtown in the opening 20 minutes. Moultrie paced the Blue and Gold with 10 points while Chris Barnette (13) and Andy Hecker (10) did most of the work for Faith.
Going into the halftime break, the Eagles had a 43-38 lead and the game was just heating up.
Jared Pearson hit a couple of free throws at the 10:55 mark to put the Eagles ahead by 10 - the only double-digit lead of the game. But just when the momentum seemed fixed for Faith, the Sabercats strung together a 16-4 run that finished with a jumper from Moultrie. It was a game of momentum shifts, and with six minutes left on the clock, it was anyone's game at 67-65 Maranatha.
The final two minutes were wild. Mike Mertes hit a corner three, Noah Jensen hit a mid-range jumper, and the Sabercats had a two-point lead with just over a minute. Faith answered with a close jumper, and no one could connect the winner in the final minute.
Once again, a Maranatha-Faith game was heading to overtime.
Overtime was hectic and nervy, and everyone had a part to play. Jensen and Moultrie handled the scoring - Moultrie hit an early three and Jensen put up six points in the paint, but the decisive moment came in the Sabercats' final possession. Moultrie went to work on his man right in front of the Sabercats' bench, and with a hand in his face, the senior pulled up from three feet behind the arc and nailed the decisive shot to put the Sabercats ahead 88-86 with the game on the line and 3.7 seconds on the clock.
Faith's final offer was a jumper that was closely covered by Malachi Herbster. The game-tying shot missed the mark, Jensen snagged the rebound, and the only cheers filling the Nettleton Center came from those in the Blue and Gold.
The Sabercats return to the court on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, where they will face off against Trinity Bible which is another NCCAA North Region matchup. This game will be played in Watertown at 4 p.m.
