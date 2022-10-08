WATERLOO — Junior quarter Cal Hush threw two second half touchdowns passes as Waterloo’s football team became playoff eligible with a 12-6 Eastern Suburban Conference victory over Clinton on Friday.
Clinton (5-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 6-0 first quarter lead on quarterback Peyton Bingham’s 5-yard TD run. The Cougars missed the extra point, but played with the lead until Hush threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Ryan Sturgill to tie the game at 6-6 in the third quarter.
Waterloo (6-2, 4-2) finally went in front in the fourth quarter when Hush hit junior tight end Owen Haseleu on a 13-yard touchdown pass.
Hush completed 8-of-16 passes for 123 yards. The Pirates were stuffed on the ground. Junior running back Dakota Sturgill led Waterloo on the ground with nine carries for 29 yards. Junior receiver Benny Marshall had three catches for 52 yards. Ryan Sturgill had two catches for 45 yards and Haseleu caught three passes for 26 yards.
Clinton managed all its yardage on the ground. Bingham led the Cougars with 29 carries for 93 yards while Delroy Vernon, Jr. added 18 carries for 74 yards.
Waterloo hosts Horicon/Hustisford to close out the regular season next Friday.
WATERLOO 12, CLINTON 6
Clinton 6 0 0 0 — 6
Waterloo 0 0 6 6 — 12
First Quarter
C — Bingham 5 run (kick failed)
Third Quarter
W — R. Sturgill 33 pass from Hush (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
W — Haseleu 13 pass from Hush (pass failed)
Team statistics — Total offense: C 179, W 138. Rushing: C 51-179, W 20-15. Passing: C 0, W 125
Individual statistics — Rushing: C Bingham 29-93, Vernon 18-74. W, D. Sturgill 9-29. Passing (comp.-att.int.) — C, Bingham 0-4-0, W Hush 8-16-2, Marshall 1-2-0. Receiving: W, R. Sturgill 2-45, Marshall 3-52, Haseleu 3-26
