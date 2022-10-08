WATERLOO — Junior quarter Cal Hush threw two second half touchdowns passes as Waterloo’s football team became playoff eligible with a 12-6 Eastern Suburban Conference victory over Clinton on Friday.

Clinton (5-3, 3-3 in conference) took a 6-0 first quarter lead on quarterback Peyton Bingham’s 5-yard TD run. The Cougars missed the extra point, but played with the lead until Hush threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Ryan Sturgill to tie the game at 6-6 in the third quarter.

