DEFOREST — Cal Hurtgen had three hits and three RBIs for Watertown’s baseball team in a 10-0 win over DeForest in a Badger East game on Thursday.
Watertown (9-3, 7-3 Badger East) broke open a scoreless game with a run in the fourth, then piled on nine runs over the next three innings to complete a season sweep over DeForest (5-4, 3-3).
Hurtgen hit an RBI single in the sixth and a two-run single in the seventh.
“The team put me in good situations with runners on, and I came through when we needed it,” Hurtgen said.
Nathan Walter had three hits batting in the No. 8 spot in the order. Jayden Ninmann drove in two runs batting behind Hurtgen.
The Goslings broke the scoreless tie with aggressive base running in the sixth. Jake Hurtgen led off with a base hit, Cameron Kranz walked and the two went on a double steal from there. Hurtgen scored when the throw to Kranz was wild.
Sophomore Eliot Roethle followed up his five inning perfect game against Beaver Dam over the weekend with another strong outing on the mound. He allowed no runs on two hits with eight strikeouts and six walks over 4 2/3 innings. Owin Walsh was sharp in 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
“I thought our approach at the plate has been great,” Watertown baseball coach Andy Cashin said. “We have been able to fight off pitches and put the ball in play to put pressure on opponents including tonight. Offensively tonight we were able to get strong at bats with runners in scoring position. Solid performance by Elliot and Owin on the hill. I hope collectively we continue to improve.”
Watertown hosts Stevens Point in a doubleheader on Saturday at 10 a.m.
WATERTOWN 10, DEFOREST 0
Watertown 000 132 4 — 10 10 2
DeForest 000 000 0 — 0 4 3
WP: Roethle
LP: Thielbar
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — C. Hurtgen 5-1-3-3, Ninmann 4-0-1-2, J. Hurtgen 4-1-1-1, Kranz 3-1-1-0, Hinkes 3-0-0-0, Walsh 0-0-0-0, Schauer 4-0-0-0, Haumschild 3-2-1-1, Walter 3-3-3-0, Fendt 2-2-0-0 Totals 31-10-10-7
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.