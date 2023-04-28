DEFOREST — Cal Hurtgen had three hits and three RBIs for Watertown’s baseball team in a 10-0 win over DeForest in a Badger East game on Thursday.

Watertown (9-3, 7-3 Badger East) broke open a scoreless game with a run in the fourth, then piled on nine runs over the next three innings to complete a season sweep over DeForest (5-4, 3-3).

Load comments