BROWN DEER — Junior running back Calvin Burow rushed 22 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns and junior quarterback Ben Vasold ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in Luther Prep’s 35-7 Metro Classic victory over Brown Deer on Friday.
Luther Prep (3-3, 2-2 in conference) had the control of the game by halftime with a 28-7 lead. Vasold had a 25-yard rushing score and threw a 35-yard TD pass to senior receiver Lucas Holtz. Junior defensive back Micah Vannieuwenhoven returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown for Luther Prep’s other points.
The Phoenix were missing several starters due to injury, but prevailed to earn their second conference win.
“Calvin ran really hard last night,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “He had a lot of yards. We had our moments where we weren’t controlling the line of scrimmage that well with pass blocking, but running the ball, we controlled it. For the most part, we did the job up front.”
Brown Deer slipped to 0-6 and 0-4 in conference.
The Phoenix host St. Thomas More for homecoming next Friday. Thomas More enters the game 2-4 overall and 0-4 in conference. Quarterback Jacob Brooks has 518 yards passing. Logan Clarey (301 receiving yards) and Nicholas Felske (126) are his primary targets. Running backs Daniel Higgens (331 rushing yards) and Leon Ellis (257 rushing yards) give the Cavaliers a balanced attack.
“They have a big team, with big running backs and big specialty guys,” Gregorius said. “I know they are physical. It's going to be a good challenge for us."
