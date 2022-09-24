BROWN DEER — Junior running back Calvin Burow rushed 22 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns and junior quarterback Ben Vasold ran for a touchdown and threw for a score in Luther Prep’s 35-7 Metro Classic victory over Brown Deer on Friday.

Luther Prep (3-3, 2-2 in conference) had the control of the game by halftime with a 28-7 lead. Vasold had a 25-yard rushing score and threw a 35-yard TD pass to senior receiver Lucas Holtz. Junior defensive back Micah Vannieuwenhoven returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown for Luther Prep’s other points.

