LAKE MILLS — Derek Bruce’s walk-off double scored Caden Belling with the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory for Lake Mills over Luther Prep in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday at Campus Field.

Two after the L-Cats won a 14-8 slugfest over the Phoenix on the road, Lake Mills (10-7, 6-0 in conference) prevailed in a pitchers duel.

