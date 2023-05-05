LAKE MILLS — Derek Bruce’s walk-off double scored Caden Belling with the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory for Lake Mills over Luther Prep in a Capitol North baseball game on Thursday at Campus Field.
Two after the L-Cats won a 14-8 slugfest over the Phoenix on the road, Lake Mills (10-7, 6-0 in conference) prevailed in a pitchers duel.
Belling chased Luther Prep starter Joey Olsen with a one-out double to center. Bruce faced reliever Parker Winghart and launched a 1-0 pitch to center for the game-winning hit.
Eddy Eveland threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings for Lake Mills and struck out 12. Hunter Frohmader got the final two outs in the top of the seventh and earned the decision for the L-Cats.
Winghart and John Westendorf each had two hits for Luther Prep (3-11, 1-5).
“Joey Olson pitched a whale of a game,” Luther Prep baseball coach Pete Kiecker said. “He worked his way out of a few jams and got all the way to one out in the bottom of the 7th in a nothing to nothing ball game.On the opposite side Eddie Everland matched Joe pitch for pitch. He also left the game with one out in the seventh, having hit the pitch limit.
“It was an intense, well played ball game by two different styles of pitchers. When you consider that Lake Mills got a runner to third twice and didn’t score either one and we only had one runner on third and had one thrown out at home trying to score from second you see what a defensive struggle this one was.
“We had our best opportunity in the fourth inning after Parker Winghart singled and went to second when Silas Winknel was hit by a pitch. With two outs John Westendorf hit a medium range line drive single to center. I took a chance and sent Parker knowing it would take a perfect throw and we were not going to get many opportunities against Eveland. The center fielder, Cooper Murphy, threw a one hop strike to get the out.
“Our only other threat came in the seventh. John Westendorf hit a soft liner to left to get on base. With two strikes, Michel Krebs laid down a beautiful bunt that he beat out to put Westendorf into scoring position and force a pitching change. But we couldn’t come up with the big hit there.
“Considering how we’ve been playing, I was very pleased with how well my team competed against the league leaders.”
Luther Prep hosts Winnebago Lutheran Academy today. Lake Mills hosts Heritage Christian in a doubleheader on Saturday.
LAKE MILLS 1, LUTHER PREP 0
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Lake Mills 000 000 1 — 1 5 2
Leading hitters — LP (Winghart 2x3, J. Westendorf 2x3), LM (Belling 2x4, 2B, Bruce 2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP (Olsen L 6.1-4-1-1-5-3, Winghart 0.0-1-0-0-0-0), LM (Eveland 6.1-5-0-0-12-1, Frohmader W 0.2-0-0-0-1-0)
