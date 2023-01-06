JEFFERSON—Abbie Dix led three players in double figures with 11 points and Brodhead pushed past host Jefferson 44-31 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Thursday.
The Cardinals (9-3, 7-1 in conference) led 21-20 at halftime before slowly but surely seizing momentum midway through the second half. Dix, who averages 18.6 points per game, scored nine points after halftime. Addison Yates and Taetum Hoesly added 10 points apiece.
“We did not hit our shots or our free throws,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We missed the front end of a bonus three times. We did not make open shots. We’ve got to be able to hit wide open jump shots if we are going to have any success when teams double and triple team Ayianna Johnson.
“Another player or multiple players have to step up and hit open shots. We’re struggling with that this season. You’re not going to win basketball games scoring in the 30-point range.”
Smith praised Johnson, who scored a game-high 14 points, for her efforts defensively on Dix and Ashlyn Enke for her ability to limit Brodhead’s Alexis Kammerer to only a pair of free throws.
“I’m extremely proud of the way our team played team defense and the way the girls each played their individual assignments,” Smith said. “AJ had to play big a certain way tonight and she did. With Kammerer, we had to be right there when she was coming off ball screens to limit her shots. She’s their best outside shooter.
“Ashlyn and AJ had big assignments and they did what they needed to do for us to keep them under 45 points, which was our goal.”
