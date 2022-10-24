BRODHEAD—Three catches. 151 yards. One touchdown. One interception.
That was junior Gunner Boegli’s stat line during the Brodhead/Juda football team’s dominant 48-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday.
BRODHEAD—Three catches. 151 yards. One touchdown. One interception.
That was junior Gunner Boegli’s stat line during the Brodhead/Juda football team’s dominant 48-7 win over Watertown Luther Prep in Level 1 of the WIAA Division 5 playoffs on Friday.
This Cardinals’ team was dominant in the running game for much of the season—and they still are—but they have truly opened up their passing ability in the last few weeks of the season.
Sophomore QB Gabe Bockhop is having a big role in this explosive offense.
Bockhop didn’t throw often Friday, and he really didn’t need to. Three of his four completions were to Boegli, setting up the Cardinals on the deep in Phoenix territory and, in one case, getting his team into the end zone.
The list of Brodhead/Juda’s explosive playmakers is not a short one, and nearly all of their weapons had a chance to shine as the Cardinals made quite the statement to open postseason play.
On the second play from scrimmage, Luther Prep tried a trick play with running back Calvin Burow taking the handoff and readying to pass. Blake Mathys and Austin Moe surrounded him quickly, and Burow threw the ball directly into Moe’s hands for an interception.
Aidan Vondra took a pitch on fourth down on the Cardinals’ opening, sprinting down the left sideline for a 33-yard touchdown run.
The Phoenix quickly answered back when Arthur Robinson broke for a 45-yard rush before he scored on a 1-yard run to tie it up at 7-7.
Bockhop threw a dart down the field, finding Boegli for a 56-yard touchdown, and Brodhead/Juda never looked back, scoring TDs on five of its next six possessions.
The Cardinals’ defense didn’t allow another first down after the scoring drive until the fourth quarter, and Joe Lohmar and Boegli added interceptions to keep Luther Prep out of the end zone for the rest of the night.
Vondra finished with 64 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding a 67-yard punt return TD.
Matthys led the backfield with 76 yards and a TD while Huffman added two scores from the goal line.
No. 2 Brodhead/Juda stays at home for Level 2 to face No. 3 Laconia on Friday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.