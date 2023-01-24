Boys swim: Whitewater prevails versus Jefferson/Cambridge in Southern Lakes dual Jan 24, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Jefferson/Cambridge's Brady Gehring competes in the 200-yard freestyle on Tuesday in a dual versus Whitewater at JHS. Calahan Steed Jefferson/Cambridge's Perry Thompson swims the breaststroke leg of the 200-yard medley relay on Tuesday during a dual versus Whitewater at JHS. Calahan Steed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JEFFERSON -- Whitewater knocked off host Jefferson/Cambridge 82-71 in a Southern Lakes Conference boys swim dual on Tuesday.The Whippets won 7 of the 12 races.The J/C 200-yard medley relay of juniors Brady Gehring and Perry Thompson, sophomore Willem Reese and senior Roman Leto won in 1 minute, 58 seconds.The 200 free relay of junior Jon Ellifson, Gehring, Reese and Leto won in 1:45.Leto won the 50 freestyle (:23.75) and the 100 freestyle (:58.22).The EagleJays host Wayland Academy on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-19
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.