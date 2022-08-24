Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) and Lake Mills freshman Daniel Almeida (1) fight for position during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game in Jefferson. The teams tied 1-1 and Almeida scored the equalizer in the 44th minute.
Lake Mills senior Lucas Raupp (4) makes a run while being defended by multiple Jefferson players during the first half of a nonconference soccer game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Lake Mills senior Miguel Ortega (16) makes a run while being defended by Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) during the first half of a nonconference game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) and Lake Mills freshman Daniel Almeida (1) fight for position during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game in Jefferson. The teams tied 1-1 and Almeida scored the equalizer in the 44th minute.
Lake Mills senior Lucas Raupp (4) makes a run while being defended by multiple Jefferson players during the first half of a nonconference soccer game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
Lake Mills senior Miguel Ortega (16) makes a run while being defended by Jefferson junior Peter Martinez (19) during the first half of a nonconference game in Jefferson on Tuesday. The L-Cats and Eagles tied 1-1.
JEFFERSON — Lake Mills and Jefferson played to a 1-1 draw in a season-opening nonconference boys soccer game at Jefferson High School on Tuesday.
The Eagles wasted little time finding the scoreboard. Junior Luis Luengas scored in the third minute off an assist by freshman Jake Kerkenbush in the third minute.
The L-Cats had several quality looks as the first half came to a close to net the equalizing score but came up empty.
Three minutes into the second half, Lake Mills freshman Daniel Almeida scored unassisted to make it a 1-all game.
Sophomore Sam Steies made 10 saves for Jefferson while junior Curtis Galstad stopped four shots for Lake Mills, which had a 16-9 edge in shots on goal.
“I’m really happy with the result,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “My team played a great game and it’s a good start to the season. My senior Raul Perez played solid in the back and my goalkeeper Sam Steies was a brick wall in goal. Now it’s time to focus on the next game.”
The L-Cats play in a tournament hosted by Central Wisconsin Christian on Friday, while the Eagles travel to face Portage on Thursday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.