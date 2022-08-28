JEFFERSON -- Arion Dommershausen and Ethan Larson scored goals as Fort Atkinson's boys soccer team won in head coach T.J. DiPrizio's debut, knocking off Jefferson 2-0 on the road Saturday.

Dommershausen, a junior forward/midfielder, scored unassisted in the 22nd minute. Larson, a senior midfielder, added an insurance score in the 56th minute for the Blackhawks, who had a 19-7 edge in shots on goal and got nine saves from junior goalie Payton Wiesen. 

