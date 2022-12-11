Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Trey Lauber scores inside with Edgewood senior guard Donovan Nedelcof (2) defending during the first half of Saturday's nonconference game at LLHS. The Warriors won 62-48 and Lauber scored 15 points.
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jay Yahnke hits a corner 3-pointer at the end of the first half in Saturday's home nonconference game versus Edgewood. Yahnke's shot ignited an 11-2 run that encapsulated both halves and the Warriors won 62-48, improving to 5-0.
Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Anders Liermann hits a contested jump shot in the lane during the first half of Saturday's home nonconference game versus Edgewood. The Warriors won 62-48 and Liermann scored 16 points.
Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Trey Lauber scores inside with Edgewood senior guard Donovan Nedelcof (2) defending during the first half of Saturday's nonconference game at LLHS. The Warriors won 62-48 and Lauber scored 15 points.
Lakeside Lutheran senior guard Jay Yahnke hits a corner 3-pointer at the end of the first half in Saturday's home nonconference game versus Edgewood. Yahnke's shot ignited an 11-2 run that encapsulated both halves and the Warriors won 62-48, improving to 5-0.
Lakeside Lutheran senior forward Anders Liermann hits a contested jump shot in the lane during the first half of Saturday's home nonconference game versus Edgewood. The Warriors won 62-48 and Liermann scored 16 points.
LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Jay Jahnke swished in a high-arcing 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half to give the Warriors the lead.
The shot changed the complexion of the game as Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team used an 11-2 spurt bridging the two halves en route to dispatching visiting Edgewood 62-48 in a nonconference game on Saturday afternoon.
"This was another good team win for us on the heels of Thursday's win over Milton," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "On Thursday, we had four guys in double figures. Versus Edgewood, it was more of the same. We had three guys significantly in double figures. We weren't Levi Birkholz dependent and we were diversified on offense.
"That's a real positive to be able to do that in back-to-back games. This was also another strong defensive outing. Edgewood is a 3-point shooting team and we held them to 22 percent from 3. They got very few good looks and didn't get it to the basket either."
Yahnke's 3 gave the Warriors (5-0) a 25-24 edge at halftime in what was a back-and-forth opening 18 minutes and got the big run going. Lakeside senior wing Levi Birkholz, who led all scorers with 20 points including 14 after halftime, hit a layup to open the second-half scoring followed by a drive and shot inside by senior forward Trey Lauber, who added 15 points. Senior forward Ethan Schuetz and Birkholz scored inside to give the Warriors a 35-26 lead with 13 minutes left.
The Crusaders (3-2) scored the game's next five points but quickly saw their momentum fade away as Lakeside senior forward Anders Liermann, who contributed 16 points, nailed a 3 from the top of the key. The Warriors, who had a 42-26 edge in rebounding, then built a double-digit lead and never relinquished it.
"Levi's points the last few games have been quiet and they just kind of happen," Jahns said. "I don't feel like we've been so dependent on him for scoring. Trey and Anders have picked their spots. Jay too. We're very opportunistic with guys taking good shots within the framework of our offense.
"We made a significant run in the second half when they cut the lead to five points with Trey and Levi on the bench. To me, that's a real good indicator of the depth of our team. We've got good caliber of guys around Levi and that's starting to show more than last year."
Lakeside hosts defending Division 3 state champion Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.