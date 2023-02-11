LAKE MILLS -- Levi Birkholz scored 22 points, Will Miller added 13 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team beat visiting Lodi 72-51 in a Capitol North game on Friday.
The Warriors (17-3, 5-2 in conference), who are 9-0 at home this season, led 36-20 at the break. Trey Lauber added 10 points and Kooper Mlsna scored eight for Lakeside, which used a 17-4 run to lead 21-6 out of the gates.
"Our early run established we were ready to go and didn't give them any momentum or hope," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "We established ourselves early on defensively. Lodi made a little push to open the second half and cut the lead to 42-30. We used a brief timeout, refocused and pushed the lead to 67-40. Our guys are very locked in and focused. You appreciate that as a coach."
Birkholz had nine rebounds and Josh Jorgensen grabbed seven boards, solidifying the team's frontline in the continued absence of big man Anders Liermann.
"We were struggling with Lodi's physical play, so we put Josh in to be physical and get rebounds," Jahns said. "In five to seven minutes -- starting when the game was 42-30 -- Josh was effective on the glass. His play is a testament to our depth and even though he's a kid who doesn't play much, Josh knows his role and is ready when we call on him."
Brady Puls led the Blue Devils (6-13, 0-7) with 16 points.
The Warriors host conference-leading Lake Mills on Tuesday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.