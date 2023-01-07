LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Levi Birkholz scored 17 points, senior guard Will Miller added 14 and Lakeside Lutheran's boys basketball team opened Capitol North play by beating reigning league champion Columbus 62-44 on Friday at LLHS.

The Warriors (9-0, 1-0 in conference) led 28-18 at the break and never saw their advantage slip below double digits in the second half.

