JEFFERSON — Finn DeBlare and Aidan Kammer scored 20 points apiece and Jefferson rallied to beat visiting Brodhead 70-60 in a Rock Valley boys basketball game on Tuesday.
“We’ve been working on our 1-3-1 defense and making sure our guys are in a stance, reading eyes and looking to deflect,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said. “We are looking to move when the ball gets in the air and then want to get mad on the boards. We haven’t practiced pressuring how we did tonight with the 1-3-1. It worked though and I’m not going to call them off with it. We definitely took a jump in a game with something we’ve been working on in practice, which is tough with high school kids.”
The Cardinals came roaring out of the gates to open up a 12-2 lead on a pair of 3s by Sam Searls. Brodhead pushed its edge to 18-7 on a putback score by Cullen Walker, who made four 3s and led all scorers with 23 points.
The Eagles — behind the scoring of Kammer, DeBlare and Tyler Schroedl — knotted it up at the break, 30-30.
After halftime, DeBlare tallied 14 of his points, Kammer scored 13 of his, including three 3s, and Schroedl, who added 17 points, had a 3 and eight points. Andrew Altermatt also hit a second-half 3 for the Eagles (3-10, 3-6 in conference), who connected eight times from the beyond the arc by six different players.
“Our 3s came from the fact we were attacking early and getting into the lane and kicking it out,” Marshall said. “For us, that definitely helps to get in-rhythm shots. I couldn’t believe the percentage we shot from 3 in the second half (6 for 10).”
Jefferson, which snapped a five-game slide, went 8 of 11 at the line in the second half and 12 of 16 in the game compared to 11 of 21 for the Cardinals (4-10 2-7), who missed five free throws in each half.
The Eagles will look to use this result as a springboard into the second half of their league slate, which begins at home versus Clinton on Friday.
“This result will help with some of the close games we had during the first half of our conference schedule,” Marshall said. “We played close games with Evansville and Edgerton on the road and lost. Playing teams like that at home, our guys will be more confident and that much more hungry while believing in themselves as the season progresses.
“I was pleased we got to the line as much as we did. We were able to capitalize on holding the lead. We were trying to take time off versus attack down the stretch. I was pleased with that.”
