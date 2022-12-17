JEFFERSON -- Jefferson's boys basketball team closed the game on a 12-0 run and knocked off visiting Whitewater 69-58 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.

The Eagles trailed 58-57 with two and a half minutes to play. Jefferson got the go-ahead points on a drive by senior guard Ethan Phillips, who dished to junior guard Drew Peterson for an easy bucket. Jefferson pushed its lead four points by going 3 of 4 at the free throw line and sucked all the wind out of the Whippets' sails with a minute left as Phillips drove and dished once more, assisting on a layin by junior guard Andrew Altermatt.

