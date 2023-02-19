FORT ATKINSON -- Senior guard Eli Cosson scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half and Fort Atkinson dusted Jefferson 81-39 in boys basketball, winning the annual Battle for the Paddle game for the third straight season.

The Blackhawks, who tallied season-highs in points and 3-pointers made, came out firing, grabbing a 19-9 advantage on a 3 by sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey. Sophomore guard Lakyn Hintz, who hit three times from deep, connected to make it 22-10 midway through the first half.

