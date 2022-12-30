LAKE MILLS -- Sophomore forward Brennan Dempsey hit the go-ahead shot -- a 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 17 seconds remaining -- and Fort Atkinson held off host Lake Mills 52-49 in a nonconference boys basketball game on Friday afternoon.

The Blackhawks, who pushed their win streak to three games, did not get to the final buzzer without a little turbulence.

