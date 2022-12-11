JEFFERSON -- The Cambridge boys basketball team continues to give opposing offenses problems.
That was the case on Saturday, when the Blue Jays held Jefferson to just 11 points in the first half, pulling away with a 57-37 victory at Jefferson High School behind a game-high 23 points from sophomore wing Matt Buckman.
While the Cambridge defense held Jefferson in check in the first half, the offense built a lead due to 12 first-half points from Buckman.
Some of the highlights for Buckman in the first half were making a 3-pointer, scoring on a putback and assisting on a 3 by junior Drew Schuchart, whose shot from beyond the arc made it 25-9 lead with 3 minutes, 17 seconds left in the first half. The Blue Jays held the Eagles to two points in the final three minutes of the first half.
In the second half, Jefferson got some open looks as junior guard Aidan Kammer opened the half with a 3-pointer. Junior guard Drew Peterson hit Jefferson’s two other 3s in the second half.
“Drew shot it with confidence and usually once one of our teammates gets a little confidence, it's a little easier to find him in the flow,” Jefferson boys basketball coach Jacob Marshall said.
While Jefferson began to find its footing on offense, Cambridge (4-1) pulled away thanks to eight points in the second half from Schuchart. After Buckman missed his foul shot on a 3-point play attempt, Schuchart, who added 15 points, grabbed the offensive rebound and scored for a four-point swing.
Kammer tallied 13 points for Jefferson (1-4), which hosts Big Foot on Tuesday in conference play.
