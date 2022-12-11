Lake Mills sophomore guard Ty Schaefer (5) hits a corner 3-pointer during the first half of Saturday's home nonconference game versus Whitewater. The L-Cats won 88-46 and Schaefer hit a pair of 3s to finish with six points.
Lake Mills freshman guard Brady Benish (23) drives to the basket during the first half of Saturday's home nonconference game versus Whitewater. Benish scored a game-high 20 points in the L-Cats' 88-46 victory.
Lake Mills sophomore forward Tanner Wendorf (22) is fouled down low by Whitewater senior forward Juan Vidales (21) but converts the old-fashioned 3-point play during the first half of Saturday's nonconference game in Lake Mills. The L-Cats won 88-46 and Wendorf scored eight points.
LAKE MILLS -- Freshman guard Brady Benish led five players in double figure scoring and Lake Mills' boys basketball team routed visiting Whitewater 88-46 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The L-Cats (3-2) nailed 15 3-pointers en route to posting a season-high in points. Lake Mills scored a combined 80 points in two games on Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 but quickly got in a groove offensively versus the Whippets (0-5).
"I was happy with the unselfishness we showed," Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said. "We passed up good shots for better shots and made them at a high percentage. That's what I wanted to see as the game wore on."
Lake Mills scored 13 straight points midway through the first half to lead 30-12. Senior guard Liam Carrigan nailed a pair of corner 3s and sophomore guard AJ Bender threw down a one-handed dunk on the break.
Sophomore forward Tanner Wendorf's 3-point play upped the L-Cat lead to 20 points before Benish hit from beyond the arc for one his four 3s and Bender scored easily at the rack for the halftime margin of 47-21.
Bender (14 points), junior forward Kaden Park (11), sophomore guard Ryan Horkan (10) and Carrigan (10) all scored in double digits. Park and Carrigan made three 3-pointers apiece.
Hicklin was equally pleased with his crew's effort defensively.
"We did a better job defensively of keeping them off the free throw line, where they were getting their points early on," Hicklin said.
"We're getting better and better as a team, especially on defense. Defense was standing in our way early on and impacting our offense. We've taken some steps forward in that department."
