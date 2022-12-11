LAKE MILLS -- Freshman guard Brady Benish led five players in double figure scoring and Lake Mills' boys basketball team routed visiting Whitewater 88-46 in a nonconference game on Saturday.

The L-Cats (3-2) nailed 15 3-pointers en route to posting a season-high in points. Lake Mills scored a combined 80 points in two games on Dec. 2 and Dec. 6 but quickly got in a groove offensively versus the Whippets (0-5).

