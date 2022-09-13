CITY

High scores: Wes Umland 761 (299), Jonathan Kaufman 725 (281), Eddie Laatsch 724 (257), John Uttech 716 (246), Dan Schilling 699 (244), Mark Oiler 692 (269), Marc Oldenhoff 691 (257), Doug Mallow 678 (276), Keven Roethle 669 (268), Cody Kruesel 658 (267), Adam Kircher 656 (252), Damen Lee 656 (253), Chris Kaufmann 653 (245), Ryan Lessner 649 (240), Zack Umland 645 (247), D.J. Kruesel 642 (235), Craig Frank 638 (238), Chris Hartig 638 (247), Craig Godfroy 636 (236), Todd Saeger 628, Shane Potenberg 628, Josh Kaufmann 628, Aaron Stai 624, Ben Schreier 621, Neil Cole 618, Tim Hodel 816, Tom Lulewitz 614, Marsh Mosher 609, Chad Sellnow 603

Load comments