High scores: Wes Umland 761 (299), Jonathan Kaufman 725 (281), Eddie Laatsch 724 (257), John Uttech 716 (246), Dan Schilling 699 (244), Mark Oiler 692 (269), Marc Oldenhoff 691 (257), Doug Mallow 678 (276), Keven Roethle 669 (268), Cody Kruesel 658 (267), Adam Kircher 656 (252), Damen Lee 656 (253), Chris Kaufmann 653 (245), Ryan Lessner 649 (240), Zack Umland 645 (247), D.J. Kruesel 642 (235), Craig Frank 638 (238), Chris Hartig 638 (247), Craig Godfroy 636 (236), Todd Saeger 628, Shane Potenberg 628, Josh Kaufmann 628, Aaron Stai 624, Ben Schreier 621, Neil Cole 618, Tim Hodel 816, Tom Lulewitz 614, Marsh Mosher 609, Chad Sellnow 603
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wttn. Bowl 18;18
Wolf Paving;14.5
Nielsen Amusement;14
Bud;13
Buffalo;12.5
Wttn. Siding;9
B Division
Gasthaus;18
Wttn. Bowl North;16
United Electric;14
3 Fingers Deep;13
Local Waters;9
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores - Men: Scott Strege 714 (267, 250), Nate Saeger 704 (267, 225), Tom Christian 671 (246, 278), John Ganster 659 (226, 247), Bruce Martin 642, Matt Morris 619, Todd Saeger 600. Women: Tina Thrane 634 (224, 230), Wendy Kaufmann 654 (221), Jean Werner 554 (222), Holly Bauer 549 (235), Amanda Blanke 548 (211), Connie Hookstead 545 (204), Jen Bowlin 510
Standings
;Pts.
JLSD;14
Bigg's Bar & Grill;12
G & W Construction;12
Kathy's Buffalo Bar;11
Concord Inn;7
Edward Jones;7
Watertown Bowl;6
Silver Eagle Saloon;5
Local Waters;5
Dale's Service;5
Lenzendorf Agency;5
Martin Management;4
GW Electric;3
KRMK;2
766
High scores: Brad Blanke 728, Kadan Jablonski 728, Andrew Jonas 728, Adam Trexler 714, Jake Sell 704, Adam Wagner 694, Randy Burghart 673, Tony Schuett 670, Scott Peirick 669, Denny Loppnow 662, Jordan Hernandez 650, Josh Smulders 635, Jeff Sueflohn 619, Kinger Kingstad 612, Ralph Peirick 608, Albert Bolden 607, Andy Fenske 602
