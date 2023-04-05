agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 5, 2023 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CITY LEAGUEHigh scores: Wes Umland 849 (290), Brad Ziemer 761 (280), Marc Oldenhoff 760 (279), Eddie Laatsch 757 (269), Nate Saeger 738 (258), Marsh Mosher 707 (245), Ashton Oldenhoff 702 (278), John Uttech 702 (254), Bo Moldenhauer 694 (266), Randy Kroll 692 (247), Keven Roethle 689 (245), Zack Umland 686 (246), Jake Jurgella 674 (247), Chris Kaufmann 663 (285), Craig Frank 658 (285), D.J. Kruesel 658 (253), Collin Remington 656 (246), Cam Schuett 655 (250), Ben Schrier 650 (250), Mark Oiler 648 (245), Jonathan Kaufmann 643, Todd Saeger 638 (247), Matt English 636 (232), Stu Haenel 632 (246), John Scheiber 628 (231), Adam Saeger 631 (226), Andy Conant 619 (225), Patrick Garland 618, Josh Kaufmann 614, Brandon Radloff 612, Doug Mallow 611, Shane Potenberg 609, Chris Hartig 601End of third 3rdStandings;Pts.A DivisionGasthaus;163Buffalo;147United Electric;145WTTN Siding;140Wolf Paving;127WTTN Bowl North;113B DivisionWTTN Bowl 18;1603 Fingers Deep;154Bud;144Local Waters;131Nielsen A;129 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
