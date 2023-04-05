CITY LEAGUE

High scores: Wes Umland 849 (290), Brad Ziemer 761 (280), Marc Oldenhoff 760 (279), Eddie Laatsch 757 (269), Nate Saeger 738 (258), Marsh Mosher 707 (245), Ashton Oldenhoff 702 (278), John Uttech 702 (254), Bo Moldenhauer 694 (266), Randy Kroll 692 (247), Keven Roethle 689 (245), Zack Umland 686 (246), Jake Jurgella 674 (247), Chris Kaufmann 663 (285), Craig Frank 658 (285), D.J. Kruesel 658 (253), Collin Remington 656 (246), Cam Schuett 655 (250), Ben Schrier 650 (250), Mark Oiler 648 (245), Jonathan Kaufmann 643, Todd Saeger 638 (247), Matt English 636 (232), Stu Haenel 632 (246), John Scheiber 628 (231), Adam Saeger 631 (226), Andy Conant 619 (225), Patrick Garland 618, Josh Kaufmann 614, Brandon Radloff 612, Doug Mallow 611, Shane Potenberg 609, Chris Hartig 601

