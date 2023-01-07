agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Jan 7, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Tim Archambeau 630 (209, 243), Carl Schultz 612 (229, 203), Gary Boley 573, Dick Zoellick 510, Don Kreiziger 507. Women: Deb Archambeau 574 (208), Kathy Parent 498Standings;Pts.Semi Old;20Jeriatrics;18Goodtimers;18Screwballs;14Sockums;8Strikers;6Aces;4Mixed Nuts;2COMMUNITYHigh scores: Tim Fairall 728 (259), Larry Romprey 678 (230), Brad Ziemer 675 (247), Jamie Genz 674 (244), Robb Borchardt 638 (247), Dale Hella 626 (233)Standings;Pts.Ann's Farmington;10Silver Eagle Saloon;6Watertown Bowl;6Schaefer's Soft Water;6Just Smoking;5Stull Agronomy;3 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-5
