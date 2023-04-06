agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 6, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Bill Reed 669 (248, 243), Brandon Ready 602 (213, 215), DJ Kruesel 577, Kirk Grill 568 (212).Women: Nicole Bosque 575 (221), Heather Zubke 549, Melissa Kruesel 529 (200), Brenda Clemmons 475Standings;Pts.Wolff Pack;70-42Fri. Nite People;67-45Young & Old;58-54ENR Auto;56-56Country Pots;53-59Drain Cleaning;52-60Date Night;48-64Emil’s Pizza;44-68KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Will Reed 675 (268, 227), Dustin Gruling 643 (230, 220), Doug Ketelhohn 643 (226, 225), Keith Pogantsch 633 (220, 214), Kirk Fisch 625 (231, 204), Collin Remington 614 (222, 207)Standings;Pts.Bob’s Bunch;52Fun Farm N Toys;48Schaefer’s Auto;47G. Brock’s Auto;40Glacier Rock Farms;39D & K Pallets;37Local Waters 2;36Kathy’s Buffalo;31Kube Custom Carpentry;27Pizza Sliders;25Bob’s Bunch was the 3rd winnerCOMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 744 (300), Keith Hankerings676 (247), Be Uecker 645 (285), Jamie Genz 641 (278), Brad Brusveen 623 (663), Tim Claas 623 (226), Robb Borchardt 618 (257), Larry Romprey 609 (230)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington Inn;37Silver Eagle Saloon;34Just Smoking;32Watertown Bowl;26Schaefer Soft Water;26Stull Agronomy;25Ann’s Farmington Inn won the second half and will roll off vs. Watertown Bowl next Wednesday night. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
