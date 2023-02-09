agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Feb 9, 2023 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SENIOR FUNHigh scores - Men: Carl Schultz 716 (204, 277, 235), Bruce Kemmerling 617 (244), Chuck Saeger 591 (213), Dick Zoellick 550 (211), Tim Archambeau 536, Jerry Haut 550.Women: Deb Archambeau 529 (211), Patti Viola 465, Jean Lapp 455, Sally Westphal 450, Josie Kubly 443Standings;Pts.Jeriatrics;40Semi Old;40Screwballs;38Goodtimers;34Strikers;28Sockums;28Aces;24Mixed Nuts;18COMMUNITYTom Fairall 741 (268), Brad Ziemer 727 (246), Dan Bohm 659 (236), Jamie Genz 658 (249), Dale Stangler 652 (652 (224), Larry Romprey 617 (235), Robb Borchardt 615 (221), James Landers 611 (209), Keith Hanke 608 (248), Bruce Wadman 601 (237)Standings;Pts.Watertown Bowl;21Ann's Farmington Inn;19Silver Eagle Saloon;19Just Smoking;16Stull Agronomy;12Schaefer Soft Water;9KEGLER KINGSHigh scores: Joe Barriere 669 (233, 222, 214), Mark Kube 640 (236, 225), Keith Pogantsch 608 (233), Derek Kumbier 607 (226, 214), Kevin Zimmerman 604 (266), Greg Brock 602 (236)Standings;Pts.Bob's Bunch;21Glacier Rock Farm;19Local Waters 2;16Fun Farm N Toys;12Schaefer's Auto;12Local Waters;10Kube Custom Carpentry;9G. Brock's Auto;9Kathy's Buffalo;7Pizza Sliders;7D & K Pallets;4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 2-9
