MIXED NUTS
High scores — Men: John Zins 572 (203), Bill Sharkey (207), Kevin Zimmerman 540 (202), Richard Banker 527 (235). Women: Rebecca Hartmann 501, Jodie Bircher 500, Jessica Rynearson 460, Tracy Hartmann 438
Standings
;Pts.
Incredibowls;17
Mighty Misfits;15
Spare Parts;12
Whiskey Run;12
Criminal Minds;11
Cops & Robbers;9
Wicked Strikers;8
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: Matt Wong 592 (210, 220), Kevin Blasing 581 (209, 212), Brandon Ready 544 (213), Austin Gallagher 539 (214). Women: Nicole Basque 478, Cassie Blasing 474, Heather Zubke 469, Spring Reed 455
Standings
;Pts.
Emil’s Pizza;22-2
Friday Nite People;16-8
Young & Old;16-8
ENR Auto;14-10
Date Night;10-14
Wolff Pack;8-16
Country Pots;6-18
Drain Cleaning;4-20
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores (Sept. 21): Barb Bauer 601 (232), Ashley Kaufmann 572 (213, 203), Melissa Kruesel 552 (203), Ali Mauer 551 (211), Kari Kaufmann 545, Karin Reszynski 514, Katelyn Hodel 511(201), Sara Kozlowski 503, Holly Bauer 500 (201), Sherena Mallow 500 (212).
High scores (Sept. 14): Steph Reszynski 583 (240, 214), Jen May 555 (235), Katelyn Hodel 543 (218), Holly Bauer 517, Sara Schaefer 516 (201), Wendy Kaufmann 511, Sonya Kruesel 508 (207), Melissa Kruesel 505, Sherena Mallow 504
High scores (Sept. 7): Kari Kaufmann 606 (213, 2-2, Lynsey Wolfgram 585 (231), Steph Reszynski 580 (209), Ali Mauer 575 (247), Wendy Kaufmann 572 (203), Sara Schaefer 568 (216), Karin Reszynski 543 (200), Steph Percifield 538 (205), Holly Bauer 537, Barb Bauer 536, Kim Holterman 521
Standings
;Pts.
Bipolar Rollers;18
Kozi Homes;16
DNR Pour House;16
Pen Pals;16
KTGals;14
Watertown Bowl;14
JG Carpentry;12
The Ball Handlers;12
Running Erins;12
Split Happens;10
Who Gives a Split;10
Sun to Sea;10
BFB;10
Schaefer’s;10
Kremer Cheese;6
Alley Gals;6
