FRIDAY FUNHigh scores — Men: Austin Gallagher 783 (298, 279, 206), DJ Kruesel 616 (216, 203), Doug Clemmons 583 (229), Matt Wong 569 (234). Women: Melissa Kruesel 549, Heather Zulke 475, Cassie Blasing 473, Brenda Clemmons 459Standings;Pts.ENR Auto;22-10Wolff Pack;22-10Emil's Pizza;16-16Date Night;16-16Country Pots;14-18Young & Old;14-18Drain Cleaning;14-18Friday Nite People;10-22
