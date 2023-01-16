FRIDAY FUN

High scores — Men: Austin Gallagher 783 (298, 279, 206), DJ Kruesel 616 (216, 203), Doug Clemmons 583 (229), Matt Wong 569 (234). Women: Melissa Kruesel 549, Heather Zulke 475, Cassie Blasing 473, Brenda Clemmons 459

Load comments